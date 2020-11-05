Editor,
What is the cost in petroleum and to our environment of propelling 30,000,000 cars and trucks annually 135 feet in the air on the San Mateo Bridge rather than keeping the road level and submerging a series of cofferdams which are drained, filled, opened and closed below the surface of the Bay using solar-powered hydraulic pumps to allow relatively few boats pass below?
Chris Bruno
San Mateo
