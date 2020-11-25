Editor,
I respect Redwood City Councilman Ian Bain, but I believe he and Redwood City Council picked the wrong door on Greystar (“8.3-acre development approved” in the Nov. 18 edition of the Daily Journal). The city’s model says this project will create a deficit of 2,000 housing units. Deficits increase housing pricing. This chases working families out of town.
This project will generate billions of dollars for the developers. The council did not make a fair deal. They never analyzed the financial implications of the project. We are left looking for a pony under this pile of a project. Jonathan Fearn also misled the City Council when asked if Greystar has a partner. Jonathan told me he does have a partner for developing the offices. Why lie about that?
Bad door choices make for a bad project. Our community got screwed.
Bob Wilson
Redwood City
