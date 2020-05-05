Everyone in my father’s family got the Spanish Flu in 1918. The Spanish Influenza first appeared in the United States in January 1918 at Fort Riley, an army base in Kansas. Soldiers returning from World War I brought it back from Europe. My grandfather was the conductor on the train that served Fort Riley, and soldiers traveled by train. It’s cold in Kansas in January, so the trains were kept closed up tight. That’s how they got the Spanish Flu.
The Spanish Flu killed about 50 million people at a time when global population was only 2 billion. The flu came in three waves: 1918, 1919 and 1920. The second wave was the most deadly. Many dedicated medical professionals died while tending the sick.
My father was an infant in 1918. His family all got it, but they survived. In 1923, there was a smaller “echo” epidemic with a mutant strain of virus. Residual immunity from 1918 didn’t protect them in 1923, and they weren’t so lucky that time around. My father’s brother, Glen Earl McCune, died of influenza on April 24, 1923, age 14 years.
One of the wicked ironies of the Spanish Flu was that the second wave had higher mortality for healthy young adults than for others. Children and elderly people with weaker immune systems seemed to survive it better. Wallace Stegner even wrote about it in his semi-autobiographical novel “The Big Rock Candy Mountain.”
When I was a child, we visited Glen Earl’s grave each year. During every trip, I heard the stories about enduring multiple quarantines. In 1918, people were admonished to stay inside, avoid crowds and (yes) wear masks. When a case of flu occurred in a house, the county health officer showed up and nailed a big yellow sign to the front door reading “QUARANTINE.” People were jailed for breaking quarantine.
In 1918, my family didn’t even have a radio to hear news from the outside world. They only had newspapers and a party-line telephone. But cable TV, internet and Zoom? They couldn’t have conceived of such things. Quarantine is much more entertaining in the 21st century.
While technology has changed greatly since 1918, some other things have not. Public health officials did everything they could in 1918. Their medical knowledge of viral epidemics was not as advanced as today. But they knew that avoiding crowds, maintaining physical distance, washing hands and wearing masks improved the odds of avoiding the virus.
In our situation today, the county health department is working with state officials to determine the safest course of action. City governments such as Belmont, where I am a councilman, are helping enforce their orders. Our police and parks staffs have increased their presence around Water Dog Lake. They are talking to everyone about physical distancing, masks and other measures.
I worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority in the ’90s, and we developed plans for handing other kinds of emergencies, a process everyone took very seriously. Our overriding concern was public safety. There is a whole science of “decision making under uncertainty” which is what emergency officials do. I am convinced our county officials are doing everything possible and are being completely open and forthcoming. As a councilmember, I am fortunate to sit in on regular conference calls with some of those officials and I hear their dedication, wisdom and expertise.
What does this mean for us today? First, COVID-19 is not the Spanish Flu. They are different illnesses, but they are both viral pandemics. We would be foolish to ignore the lessons our ancestors learned at such great cost. Today, there is neither a cure nor a vaccine for COVID-19. The treatments are not very effective and the tests aren’t even 100% reliable. We must fall back on the old methods our ancestors knew all too well. Modern science will eventually deliver vaccines and treatments. In the meantime, we need to buy time for the scientists by slowing the epidemic the old-fashioned way.
I know that if such a thing were possible, my father, grandparents and uncle would all rise from their graves, point their fingers, and say: “We all had the Spanish Flu. You listen to the doctors and the local government officials they advise. Do what they say. Stay home if you can. Avoid crowds. Wash your hands. Wear a face covering if you must go out. Keep doing those things until the doctors say to stop. We will all meet again someday. But not tomorrow.”
Tom McCune is a member of the Belmont City Council and a former vice president of the Tennessee Valley Authority.
