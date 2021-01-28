Democracy, truth, unity … all inspiring words that apply locally as well as nationally. Words that Measure Y’s San Mateans for Responsive Government (SMRG) are committed to as we move beyond the election. But before residents can move ahead, residents must be able to trust that their City Council will honor the fact that Measure Y won and confirm their commitment to a fair General Plan.
That trust is in short supply since residents learned that the City Council attended a closed-door meeting with the major opponents of Measure Y — the Housing Leadership Council (HLC); David Bohannon, the primary funder of the No on Y campaign and developer/property owner of the Hillsdale Shopping Center; and state Sen. Scott Weiner, D-San Francisco, whose primary goal is to remove local control of housing development. At that meeting, three councilmembers (Rick Bonilla, Joe Goethals and Amourence Lee) said they were proud to be part of the political “coalition” that opposed Measure Y, that the fight was not over and now would focus on the General Plan update.
The video recording of this meeting clearly demonstrates the council majority’s willingness to subvert voter-approved Measure Y development standards. This raises serious concerns about council bias in the General Plan update process. The City Council must demonstrate how they will keep politics and personal bias out of the General Plan process and how this undertaking will truly be the “resident-led process” that City Hall describes. It seems fair to ask what actions the council will take to ensure the process favors input from San Mateo residents and businesses more than from paid lobbyists and special interests from outside San Mateo.
The driving force behind the General Plan update appears to be the doubling of new housing units required by the state for San Mateo’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA). Why did they double? Because population and job growth projections were based on a period of explosive economic growth during one of the Bay Area’s most extended economic booms. Projections assume this job growth will continue unabated for at least the next 20 years and housing production must race ahead at the same breakneck pace. SMRG questions whether the RHNA housing targets are realistic in a post-pandemic world.
Other cities have challenged the extremely high housing numbers. Why hasn’t San Mateo? The RHNA housing numbers are handed down to each city by a regional organization, the Association of Bay Area Governments, or ABAG. The city’s representative to ABAG, Deputy Mayor Rick Bonilla, has represented the building trades union his entire career and leads the pro-development interests on the council. In fact, at the recent council meeting on the General Pan, it was Bonilla who pushed to drop the alternative with the lowest RHNA housing numbers and study all single-family areas of the city for higher development. Can residents have confidence that he is the right one to represent San Mateo’s interests or to question the assumptions that these numbers are based on?
Measure Y does not unduly limit development or prevent building affordable housing. The messaging strategy and talking points for those who oppose Measure Y, many who do not live or work in San Mateo, are easy to identify — bigger is better, the allocated state RHNA housing numbers tie the city’s hands, homeowners are racist, single-family zoning must be eliminated. This divisive language does not help the council bring people together.
As the General Plan process restarts, the consultants must provide truthful, transparent data that residents can have confidence in and that fairly evaluates Measure Y’s ability to meet state requirements. No more colored sticky notes and Lego blocks. It’s time to see specific examples of what heights and densities are being considered in the study areas, with photo examples of comparable projects at varying standards.
SMRG reiterates its commitment to the General Plan being the place that potential changes to Measure Y can be considered. We will actively participate in the update process, and encourage other residents to do the same.
SMRG was created 30 years ago because residents did not believe that their elected leaders were responsive to their concerns. Measure Y’s success assures the voters and taxpayers of San Mateo a seat at the development table normally dominated by the property owners and special interests who financially benefit from land-use changes. Let’s show we can all work together and find the compromise and agreements that will define the city we love. SMRG pledges to do our part.
Michael Weinhauer is on the Steering Committee for SMRG. He also serves on the board of the Central Neighborhood Association.
(1) comment
Michael Weinhauer, you are da man. Our city council, David Bohannon, HLC, Scott Weiner and the list goes on. That meeting that they held was absolutely disgusting and I encourage everyone to watch it. These are all people who want to take over the building and planning of our city and it is our job as San Mateans to say no. Mr. Weinhauser, please let us know how we can support your group or actually get involved. There are many old timers in San Mateo that see the new city council as a bunch of liberal activists trying to take our city over for their progressive agenda. Be prepared, they will use Climate Change and Social Equity as their mantras but remember, we have the power.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.