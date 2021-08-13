I can’t tell you how hard 2020 was on my family and me. I lost my job. My husband and I lost seven family members between the first week of April and the rest of that year. Among them, my paternal grandparents. My grandmother died alone in the hospital in mid-April because no one could see her during the early parts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, my grandfather died due to complications set forth by COVID-19. As a cancer patient undergoing chemotherapy, COVID was particularly damaging to his already deteriorating health. COVID didn’t kill him directly, but it absolutely sped up the process by at least a year. I would do anything to have one more year with one of the humans I love and admire most. My story isn’t unique; there are hundreds of thousands of Americans that now share a similar story.
In California, it could have been worse under the wrong leadership. This piece is my case for why Gov. Gavin Newsom is the best chance we have at change. We stand at a period in the history of humanity where we can choose to take a corrective path — where we can make the choices that will put a stop to climate change before it’s too late, where we can take care of our most vulnerable, like our seniors, children, those with low incomes, where we protect our small businesses from failure and make sure that every person has an affordable home. Will we support a California today that works to create a California for all Californians and everyone that wants to live in our great state? That is what this recall is about.
I do not believe that one man can solve all our problems — it is in the hands of everyone who can vote, organize and speak out against an egregiously anti-democratic move funded and supported by QAnon followers, anti-vaxxers and white supremacy groups. I’m not saying everyone that supports the recall falls under one of the categories above, but those groups made this expensive recall election a reality. The United States is, in fact, a democracy, and I’m calling you to help keep it that way. I want a governor that was elected by the majority.
Are you OK with spending $276 million on an unfounded recall election? Are you alright with siding with the same folks that thought the events of Jan. 6 were nothing but tourists visiting the U.S. Capitol? Are you OK siding with the people who have successfully convinced nearly half the U.S. population that the COVID-19 vaccine magnetizes people, comes with a microchip implant or that it’s unnecessary to put an end to this pandemic? I’m not OK with that.
Under Newsom’s leadership, our state has some of the lowest COVID-19 rates in the country, with some of the top vaccination rates. Financially protected our undocumented immigrants, many serve as essential workers, with $75 million in aid. Provided the largest small business grant with $2.6 billion for them to navigate this challenging time. Increased funding against gun violence by an unprecedented $200 million for the California Violence Intervention Program — the largest ever investment by any state in community violence intervention and prevention efforts. He expanded paid sick leave to every Californian and passed the strongest eviction protections in the nation.
If you think that a change in government would not affect you, that probably means you’re pretty lucky. And that’s great for you, but only for you. What about those of us not as lucky? Those small businesses that needed help to stay open during the pandemic? The farmworkers who needed sick pay and emergency housing? Those that are on the verge of being unhoused? The communities impacted by gun violence?
Ballots are out in San Mateo County. I hope you will vote no on the recall and take this opportunity for change.
For more information on the recall election please visit Vote.CA.gov
Rudy Espinoza Murray is a Redwood City resident and community organizer on housing, gun violence prevention, LGBTQ+ and Latinx issues. He is a co-founder and lead of the San Mateo County Farmworker Affairs Coalition.
