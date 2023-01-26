I had high hopes when, in 2012, I took a seat on the county Board of Education. I expected to fix things. Quickly. Things like the achievement gap, the opportunity gap and the many barriers to college and career readiness.
Eleven years later, these challenges persist.
The annual ritual of celebrating incremental improvements in key metrics — single-digit changes year over year in math proficiency, for example — still makes me want to jump on the table and scream.
Meanwhile, pandemic, fires and floods have thrown educators, families and students for a loop. The scorecard metrics, after years of incremental but insufficient improvement before COVID, have taken a terrible dive.
Things are not fixed. I cannot brag that my time in office, measured against my original hopes, has been a success.
Still, I am still hopeful about a few things.
The first has to do with housing policy. Even 12 years ago, the rent in San Mateo County was, to borrow a phrase, “too damn high.” I worried then about how we could attract and retain teachers and other public sector employees. Then, not many agreed with my assertion that “housing policy is education policy.”
Twelve years later, housing remains out of reach for most public employees in San Mateo County; countless teachers, social service professionals and peace officers who work in this county are forced to commute across several other counties to get here. But here’s the good news: Several school districts and cities are now exploring workforce housing for educators.
Second, I’m hopeful about computer science in schools. Proficiency in computational thinking is essential to upward mobility. One would think that Silicon Valley would be leading the way in computer science education, but, it’s not. Can you name the state where computer science is not only a required subject for all pre-service teachers, but also a requirement for high school graduation? The answer: Arkansas. Not California.
There’s no question computer science coursework is available for students in California. The question is, for which students? This topic is now gaining steam. California County Boards of Education, the statewide association for which I served in 2022 as president, focused its annual conference, last year, on rallying school board members to prioritize equitable access to computer science education.
Finally, the crop of new and recently elected school leaders in our county gives me hope. The system seems intentionally set up to impede change: We have 23 elected district school boards, an elected seven-member county Board of Education, an elected county superintendent of schools, a state Board of Education and a state superintendent. Who is in charge here? The answer is no single person. No school board or superintendent can snap their fingers to effect instant, meaningful change.
Still, year after year, citizens stand up, run for office, and try.
As a school board member, I’ve cast hundreds of votes. One in particular stands out: the charter petition for Oxford Day Academy in East Palo Alto. Four years later, I attended the graduation of Oxford’s first graduating class. All of the graduating seniors who applied were headed to college. All of them.
Thousands more deserve the same opportunity.
Too many Americans miss out on college not because they don’t want to go, and not because they wouldn’t succeed there, but because they cannot afford it. Stuck with a choice between a job and a degree, the job comes first. What if nobody ever had to make that choice? What if your job led to your degree and not the other way around?
Two years ago, I helped launch an apprenticeship-based, fully job-embedded undergraduate degree program at Reach University, a nonprofit upstart institution based in Oakland. Half the learning arises from what learners do on the job and the other half comes from evening Zoom tutorials. Learners are paid a salary to earn their degree. Out-of-pocket tuition after grants and scholarships is $75 per month.
In short, it’s possible for a job to lead to a degree. It’s already happening. Since 2022, enrollment in this apprenticeship-to-degree model has tripled from 60 to more than 1,000.
This is largely why I am stepping down from the county Board of Education. There are other reasons — not least of which is my partner’s bold decision to change careers and apply to a half dozen nursing schools in far-flung places — but for me, wherever we end up, it’s urgently clear, I can now do more for college access by working outside of government. And trying to change higher education in America is more than a full-time job.
I have high hopes. And, yes, I expect to fix things.
Joe Edelheit Ross is stepping down in March from his seat on the San Mateo County Board of Education. He currently serves as president of Reach University.
