With Mother’s Day recently behind us and Father’s Day approaching, this is the season for many to give thanks to the people who raised us. For those beyond the traditional nuclear family structure, celebration of parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and other caretakers also come around this time of year. But what of those who helped you to get where you are today beyond caretakers? Those who encouraged you to go to graduate school, apply for that big, reach job or promotion, or simply kept telling you that you can do it?
I have written in these pages about the power of mentoring — the tremendous rewards of nurturing someone into education, a career and a fuller, more rewarding life. Personally, I have been fortunate to have mentors (both formal and informal) who helped me to where I am today. Mentors can encourage and assist along the way and even more than that, they can help open doors that are otherwise unavailable.
Recently, I met the spouse of a colleague. He is an academic, whose parents did not go to college. As someone interested in people’s stories, I asked how he got to be a professor at one of the Bay Area’s great universities. He credited mentors in his undergraduate years, people who believed in him and inspired him to continue his studies forward. This exchange got me thinking about how mentors are accessed.
According to recent data from SurveyMonkey, to my pleasant surprise, women are more likely than men to have a mentor (54% vs. 48%). Asian, Hispanic/Latinx and African American adults are more likely than white adults to have a mentor (58%, 55%, 53% and 49%, respectively). And younger workers are more likely than older workers to have a mentor (66% of 18- to 24-year-olds versus 38% of 55- to 64-year olds, for example).
While these numbers show attempts to close opportunity gaps, there is still significant room for improvement. As many companies and organizations develop diversity, equity and inclusion programs, offering formal mentorship can provide a real path of opportunity while also increasing satisfaction and retention at work. Particularly, consider mentorship pairings with senior staff who have similar interests and different identities (e.g. cultural or ethnic background, sex/gender, etc) from their junior staff mentees. This leads to a sense of connection and the chance to learn from one another and grow from the relationship.
As we celebrate the caretakers in our life, be aware of the differences and celebrate in the mentor/mentee relationship. Mentoring provides an opportunity to make a meaningful and lasting impact on someone’s life. Mentors can guide and inspire mentees, helping them overcome challenges, develop new skills and reach their goals. Witnessing a mentee’s progress and success can be highly rewarding for mentors. Remember that mentorship is a two-way street, and both individuals can, and should learn and benefit from the relationship.
Sarah Fields is the director of Community Engagement and Public Affairs for LifeMoves, the largest homeless services provider in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. She serves on the San Mateo Parks and Recreation Commission as well as the Peninsula Multifaith Coalition’s Board of Directors. The views expressed here are her own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.