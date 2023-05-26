I grew up in San Diego. We settled there after my dad retired. He was a veteran who had served our nation for 28 years. This included two tours of duty in Vietnam. A proud veteran, he nonetheless encouraged me to go to school and was not in favor of me enlisting in the military.
As a wide-eyed 18-year-old, I was somewhat intrigued by the promises of travel, money for college and the appeals to masculinity that military recruitment commercials conveyed. I was, to say the least, open to exploring what the military had to offer.
“They will have plenty of others to recruit from around here” he used to tell me. “You belong in school.”
I never asked him to specify who those “others” were.
I soon left San Diego and enrolled at UCLA. The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 happened while I was enrolled in a course titled, ironically, “Political Violence.” I was about to graduate as President Bush and allied forces invaded Iraq in March of 2003.
It was soon reported, within hours of the invasion, that the United States had suffered casualties. Among the first were a handful of soldiers who were noncitizen green card holders. A news source posted a headline hours later that read “U.S. relays on immigrants to man the front line in ‘War on Terror.’”
One of the fallen was a recent high school graduate who lived two towns over from where I grew up. He had come to the United States without authorization as an unaccompanied minor. He rode trains as a stowaway, endured prolonged hunger and danger, and eventually settled in San Diego where he was granted a green card. He was patriotic, loved the United States, but his motivation for joining the U.S. Marine Corps was a simple: He wanted to exchange military service for U.S. citizenship as countless others had done before him.
The proposed exchange never occurred as he was killed in action in the first few hours of the invasion as Saddam Hussein’s Republican Guard fought to repeal the invasion.
I felt sad and conflicted. There I was in the safe confines of college while he was away fighting a war so that he could be a U.S. citizen — a privilege with which I was born. He left behind an infant and wife.
I wondered to myself if he was one of the “others” my dad had mentioned to me.
I soon learned that he was indeed one of 30,000 others that had enlisted in the U.S. military as noncitizen green card holders after 9/11 in hopes of exchanging military service for citizenship.
The U.S. invasion and subsequent reconstruction of the Iraqi state required a prolonged military presence. This required the deployment of additional troops. In response to missed recruitment objectives, our military looked to countless others to fulfill these critical needs.
In 2008, U.S. troops began to come home as the new Iraqi state took shape and the region somewhat stabilized.
As this happened, I read about a U.S. veteran who spent Memorial Day, July 4 and Veterans Day — all the holidays in which we display collective reverence for our military and those who served — in silent protest at the U.S.-Mexico border. He stood quietly, in his military issued fatigues, holding a sign that read: “Stop Deporting Veterans.”
How could this be? The deal has always been if you serve, you become a full member, and are entitled to stay in the nation you defended and risked your life for in war.
Was this deal no longer valid?
Apparently. Our nation has been deporting veterans for years. Many of these “others” signed up when no one else wanted the job.
As the situation in Iraq threatened to become another Vietnam it became harder to find recruits. In line with historical precedent, our nation looked to immigrants and others to fulfill these critical needs. What was unprecedented, however, is that our nation began deporting veterans from the nation that they served.
Recent estimates say thousands of U.S. veterans have been deported. The presence of deported veterans living in “bunkers” — which are essentially safe houses founded by the initial wave of deportees to keep recent arrivals from living in the streets — provide validity to these estimates.
In 2002, President Bush issued an executive order accelerating the citizenship proceedings for noncitizens who had been serving since 9/11. At the time his administration said it was a “reward for their service at a time of war.”
Ultimately, many were not awarded citizenship, which was the intent of the order. They were deported.
How is banishment a reward? Why do we deport those who served our nation? During Memorial Day, as we honor those who paid the ultimate price for our nation, do we also honor and acknowledge the deported veterans?
Are these deported veterans the “others” my dad was referring to when I contemplated enlisting in the military?
Marco Durazo lives in San Bruno and is a professor of politics at the University of San Francisco.
