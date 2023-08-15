Following last winter’s severe storms and flooding, residents across the city of San Mateo received an urgent wake-up call: Our aging stormwater infrastructure is failing and not equipped for a future where intense storms are more frequent.
Importantly, as calls for greater investment in our stormwater infrastructure grow, many residents do not know our sewer and stormwater systems are separate. These systems serve different purposes, use different pipes, and are funded through different sources in our city budget. We conflate the two systems at our own peril.
Our sewer system carries wastewater from inside our homes to sewage treatment plants, while our stormwater system carries rainfall and runoff from outside our homes to open water outlets, including the San Mateo Marina Lagoon and the San Francisco Bay.
Both systems are vital to the safe and healthy operation of our city. While we’ve made important investments in our sewer system in recent years — including building relief sewer lines, adding more overflow protections, and upgrading wastewater treatment facilities — the same cannot be said for our stormwater infrastructure that is approaching 70 years of age.
When it comes to San Mateo’s stormwater infrastructure, we are in a suboptimal maintenance mode, spending an average of $3.2 million per year to plug urgent holes in a system that needs an estimated $9 million per year to keep us safe. This $5.8 million annual shortfall, which only compounds year after year, is why the Community Flood and Storm Protection Fee will be up for a vote this fall and merits serious consideration by all property owners.
San Mateo’s stormwater infrastructure, which is our final defense against flooding and sea-level rise, includes 130 miles of storm drains and pipes, 20 miles of open creeks and drainage channels, 10 pumping stations, 3 miles of Bayfront levees, and the San Mateo Marina Lagoon, which was built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to serve as a flood control basin. The sewer fees you pay today do not contribute to the health of this critical infrastructure.
Again, our stormwater infrastructure is separate from our sewer system and, in the long run, it is what will protect people and property from the perils of climate change. Our sewer system makes our city run on a day-to-day basis, and thank goodness for that; however, our stormwater infrastructure protects us from catastrophe. And as last New Year’s Eve storms shows, we are not nearly as well protected as we think.
It’s always harder to rally support around making long-term investments that protect us from long-tail risks. However, for the thousands of San Mateo residents directly affected by flooding last winter, inaction is simply not an option. We are committed to knocking on doors, educating our fellow residents, and securing desperately needed sustainable investments that will keep us and future generations safe.
We know asking residents to pay a monthly fee to improve stormwater infrastructure isn’t trivial. Yet, neither is cleaning up after floods or the looming threat that more sections of San Mateo could be returned to FEMA flood zones, which would lead to property owners paying far more in the long run in the form of flood insurance.
The bottom line is this: San Mateo has a long history of flooding, with major events happening in 1955, 1981, 1998 and 2023. This makes the traditional benchmark of a 100-year flood somewhat laughable. This city floods roughly every 22 years on average and, with one of the largest El Nino systems on record brewing in the Pacific Ocean right now, we could see a repeat of New Year’s Eve in as little as three months.
Ultimately, property owners must make their own financial choices, but we hope you will take a moment to understand the important differences between our sewer and stormwater systems, as well think about the catastrophic risks associated with continuing to under-fund our stormwater infrastructure.
Danielle Cwirko-Godycki is a resident of San Mateo and leads the Flood Free San Mateo Coalition.
