During dinner with friends, my husband and I mentioned we were working on a sermon for an upcoming Sunday. “Let me ask you a question,” our lifelong conservative Republican friend said. “What are you trying to achieve when you do something like that?”
It was a great question. For a year our congregation had worked on a visioning project out of which we had come up with this draft mission statement. “Drawn together by God, we strive to be a Christian community committed to disrupting injustice, seeking wisdom, practicing empathy and expressing the beauty of the Divine.” For Pride Sunday, we wanted to share how our LGBTQ life experiences had shown us moments of disrupting injustice hoping our sermon would help others become bolder at sharing their stories out in the world. You can watch that sermon at fprespa.org.
Two weeks later, I read about the Patriot Front marching through Boston on July 2. They wore uniforms of white balaclavas hiding their faces, khakis and blue shirts, carrying riot shields and flags. Patriot Front is a white supremacist group that maintains that their ancestors conquered America and bequeathed it to them alone. They define themselves as American nationalists who are focused on preserving America’s identity as white. During its July 2 march its members beat up a Black man they ran into along their route. He was hospitalized for his injuries. As I saw photos from Boston, my friend’s question came back to me. What were these men trying to achieve?
Terror.
And as I sit here writing this guest perspective, I hate to say it, but, mission accomplished. I’m terrified. In the last month, more white nationalists, the Proud Boys, showed up at LGBTQ events across the country and terrorized attendees, in one case showing up at a children’s library drag storytime with a rifle. Earlier in June at San Mateo’s pride event I had a khaki and T-shirt wearing man burst into my booth yelling profanities because he hated my pride and progress flags. That same day a U-Haul full of Patriot Front members was intercepted in Idaho, on their way to incite a riot at a pride event. And then, worse, Uvalde, Buffalo, Highland Park. We know what they were trying to achieve.
For years, my activism has been influenced by something I learned from a Palo Alto University professor: The only way to create lasting peace is for people on different sides of conflict to be able to see each other in their mutual futures. As I look at what’s happening in our country right now, it’s clear from these men’s manifestos that they don’t see me in theirs.
I mentioned that the friend who kicked off this whole thought piece is a lifelong conservative Republican. He believes in smaller government, individual freedom, a balance between government revenue and spending, strict criminal justice and a strong military. I believe in a bigger government, a smaller military, restorative justice, individual rights and protecting everyone from harm that others cause when they believe their rights trump everyone else’s. The guy open-carrying a rifle into a children’s library, legally, but menacingly, comes to mind.
I have absolutely no problem with America, through our political processes, moving back and forth along a pendulum between conservative and progressive ideas. We have three branches of government, the press, frequent elections and guaranteed freedoms, which, taken together, allow us to get along as a very diverse nation. We’ve survived two world wars and many other calamities. The question is will we survive this current battle?
It isn’t a battle between conservative Republicans and progressive Democrats. It’s a battle between people who believe this should be a European-white Christian straight male dominated autocracy and the rest of us. I believe that the vast majority of Americans don’t want this tiny well-armed and vocal minority to win, but unless we all put our smaller differences aside and band together against this looming threat, our experiment in democracy may not survive.
So what am I trying to achieve in this column? I’m calling all of the rest of us to action. We need to join together to disrupt injustice. Sometimes we need to do what folks in McKinney, Texas, did, forming a human shield to protect children heading into another storytime. We need to see each other in our mutual futures and stand up against those who do not. We must strongly argue for our progressive or conservative ideas, nonviolently and respectfully. We must accept that sometimes we lose and sometimes we win. We must constantly ask ourselves what we are trying to achieve. Are we working for life, liberty and happiness for all or just the few? We especially need to think about who deserves our vote and make our voices loud and clear. Evil only triumphs when good people are silent.
Craig Wiesner is the co-owner of Reach And Teach, a book, toy and cultural gift shop on 25th Avenue in San Mateo.
