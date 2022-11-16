The city of San Mateo recently published the 2023 Proposed Solid Waste Rates, and excuse the pun, but they are garbage. What is surprising is not just the magnitude of the increases, but the lopsided nature of the increases for the second year in a row. Additionally, this proposal will do nothing to incentivize San Mateans to be conscious about the waste we generate.
There are residents and businesses who work very diligently to avoid waste and to ensure that we reduce our impact through our buying choices. Through that hard work, these residents and businesses are able to use the smallest carts and contribute the least to the landfill … but the proposals are suggesting that our monthly bills will be increased by over 20% in 2023. On the other hand, those who generate the most waste are receiving either 2% (residential) or 0% (commercial) increases, much lower than inflation. Small businesses and diligent individuals should not shoulder the increased costs of those who generate more of the problem. In short, we shouldn’t offer a bulk discount for pollution.
The new proposal would result in residential waste hauling costs of $1.18 a gallon for those generating the least waste, an increase of 20.4%; and 92 cents
a gallon for those who generate the most waste, an increase of 2.3%.
It also includes commercial waste hauling costs of $1.27/gallon for those generating the least waste, an increase of 8.5%; and 98 cents a gallon for those who generate the most waste, no increase.
As it’s known that more affluent households generate more waste, this proposal seems to counter councilmembers’ stated objectives of more equitable treatment of residents. Additionally, smaller businesses will be hit harder by these rate increases than larger businesses. It stands to reason that the most effective way to get residents and businesses alike to reduce solid waste would be to make it more costly to generate the excess waste and have someone haul it “away.”
These solid waste rates, unlike our other basic utility rates, offer a simplistic pricing structure of one rate per garbage can. The problem with this structure is that it doesn’t reflect the actual structure of the costs that go into solid waste management.
As an example, when you sign up for water or gas/electric, those pricing structures are bifurcated:
• Costs of delivery and access to the service; and
Everyone should pay to cover No. 1, a flat rate per pickup makes sense. After all, if a driver is out on a route, it costs no more or less for my tiny bin than for my neighbor’s larger one. However, if we are to systemically try to do something about pollution, we need to build in, No. 2 , intentionality. Assuming the rate increases in the last two years were simply to cover the pickup and labor costs as some say, every can should increase by $4, or $2, or whatever. But that isn’t what’s being proposed. So, if it’s truly increased services cost to access the service, it’s lopsided. It’s no more expensive to pick up a 20-gallon can than a 96-gallon can on pickup day. The second component of this — the usage — can be imagined by thinking about the cumulative landfill space that is taken up by different bins over the years. If it costs $20 million to close and maintain the landfill after it is full, the users who contributed the most aren’t paying equal rates for their contribution. They pay more in total, yes, but not proportional to their contribution to the problem.
The San Mateo City Council must think differently. I urge the council to consider using a pricing structure similar to other utilities. Those pricing structures are more equitable by providing a base level of service for all residents and businesses, and increasing the rates for those who use more. At each tier, the rate increases. Updating the pricing structure in such a way would align with the council’s stated values of reducing our collective waste levels and creating a more sustainable community.
There is a public hearing on Monday, Nov. 21, and if enough residents and Recology customers protest, we can bring forward a more logical pricing system for our solid waste that will be more equitable and more policy-driven to reduce pollution.
Laura Porter is the owner of Byrd’s Filling Station, San Mateo’s first zero waste grocery store, located in downtown San Mateo. She has been a resident of San Mateo for 12 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.