Laura Porter

The city of San Mateo recently published the 2023 Proposed Solid Waste Rates, and excuse the pun, but they are garbage. What is surprising is not just the magnitude of the increases, but the lopsided nature of the increases for the second year in a row. Additionally, this proposal will do nothing to incentivize San Mateans to be conscious about the waste we generate.

There are residents and businesses who work very diligently to avoid waste and to ensure that we reduce our impact through our buying choices. Through that hard work, these residents and businesses are able to use the smallest carts and contribute the least to the landfill … but the proposals are suggesting that our monthly bills will be increased by over 20% in 2023. On the other hand, those who generate the most waste are receiving either 2% (residential) or 0% (commercial) increases, much lower than inflation. Small businesses and diligent individuals should not shoulder the increased costs of those who generate more of the problem. In short, we shouldn’t offer a bulk discount for pollution.

