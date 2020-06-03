The word “lynching” is defined as “the killing of an individual for an alleged offense without a legal trial.” When we hear that word, we think about long-ago images of black men and women hanging from trees in the South — horrible images that we don’t want to think about because that was in the past. Except it isn’t.
The lynching of black men, and sometimes of black women, has never stopped. Trayvon Martin, Keith Scott, Atatiana Jefferson, Johnathan Ferrell, Jordan Edwards, Stephon Clark, Amadou Diallo, Renisha McBride, Tamir Rice, Sean Bell, Walter Scott, Philando Castile, Aiyana Jones, Terrence Crutcher, Alton Sterling, Freddie Gray, John Crawford, Michael Brown, Jordan Davis, Sandra Bland, Botham Jean, Oscar Grant, Corey Jones, Chinedu Okobi, Ahmaud Aubrey and now, George Floyd. All unarmed. All black. All dead.
The lynchings don’t happen in the trees anymore. They happen in the streets of America. They happen in the jails of America. They happen in the homes of America. They happen when the police are called about alleged offenses. They happen when the police are called when there is no offense. They happen when vigilantes don’t even bother to call the police. They take matters into their own hands because, quite frankly, they can usually get away with it.
Many people are decrying the rise in racism. In the words of actor Will Smith, “racism isn’t getting worse; it’s getting filmed.” Last Monday, we watched a video from a 17-year-old girl showing former police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into the neck of George Floyd, as two other police officers restrained him and the fourth officer watched. The knee stayed there for 8 minutes, 46 seconds. The knee was there even though Mr. Floyd cried out, 16 times within five minutes, that he couldn’t breathe. The knee was there three minutes after Mr. Floyd became unresponsive, and a full minute after the paramedics arrived.
We know this because we saw it in the video. Otherwise, it would have been yet another case of a black man “resisting arrest,” “fleeing from the scene,” or some other of the countless excuses used to justify the modern-day lynching of black people in America. It happens all of the time. We just got an up close and personal look at it last Monday — we watched a man die before our eyes — only because a 17-year-old girl recorded it for the world to see.
Please understand that I am not criticizing all police officers. Most police officers are good men and women with a difficult job that most of us would not be able to do. The San Mateo NAACP has a wonderful relationship with the San Mateo Police Department; we have the greatest respect for both the former and the current police chief. However, in every profession, there are bad apples. A bad investment banker will lose your money. A bad teacher will not provide appropriate learning experiences for your child. A bad plumber may leave your home with busted pipes and water damage. A bad police officer, for black people, can leave us with anything from racial profiling to death. The system in our country that has allowed this to happen, over and over and over again, is institutional racism. The Knee of Institutional Racism.
Institutional racism is not a “black” or “brown” problem. This is an American problem. The officers involved in the lynching of George Floyd are not the only culprits. Every person who is OK with the inequities around us — in education, in employment, in health care, in housing and yes, in the criminal justice system, is a culprit. The greatness of America is not determined by our GNP. It is determined by our commitment to the words of our own Pledge of Allegiance, which ends with “ and justice for all.” Our nation cannot be “indivisible” as long as justice is not extended equally for all. And right now, our nation is divided because justice is not extended equally.
The San Mateo Branch of the NAACP calls upon every resident of our community, regardless of race, creed, color, gender, sexual orientation or any other category that divides us, to take a stand against institutional racism. When you see something, say something. Make your views for social justice known to your federal, state and local representatives. Vote. Protest. Speak up when your friends and family members espouse racist views. Demand accountability wherever it is warranted. We are Americans; we should be better than this. But until justice extends to all of us equally, we will remain a house divided.
The Rev. Lorrie Carter Owens is the president of the NAACP San Mateo branch.
