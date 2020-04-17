The phrase we are all in this together came to mind in mid-March, as the Bay Area started sheltering in place. In their deepest sense, these words state a profound understanding, uttered through the ages by contemplatives of wisdom traditions and faithful followers of Abrahamic religions alike. Recently, we are all in this together has become a broadly shared sentiment — an aspiration. It has also appeared as a sincere public health video, heartfelt statements from some elected officials, and a platitude mouthed by others. Unfortunately, given the stark differences in rates of COVID-19-related sickness and death between the marginalized and the privileged, we are all in this together can also seem so naïve as to be insensitive.
How, then, might each of us who’ve felt this sentiment contribute to making it more of a beneficial reality for everyone, in our own small way?
Teachings and practices from the ancient early Buddhist tradition offer some possible ways forward. Here are some salient ideas to try on. See for yourself if they are helpful:
Remember that by protecting ourselves, we can protect others. We in the Bay Area have been sheltering in place for about a month now, successfully “flattening the curve.” Among those of us fortunate enough to have safe shelter, we can commit to stay the course. It can be helpful to appreciate the ethical integrity, the generosity, the wisdom, of secluding ourselves as much as possible. It protects ourselves and each other from transmission of COVID-19. For some, it is an opportunity to turn within and discover internal resources through meditation. Practicing mindfulness meditation can be a practical way of protecting ourselves and others, as it increases calm awareness: of handwashing, of what we touch, of how much we order online, and of how closely we pass others in public, for example.
Recognize that by protecting others, we can protect ourselves. Some of us, out of compassion, professional calling or sheer necessity, are immersed in people-facing places. Some support collective health and well-being by working in public-facing jobs. Others have no choice but to gather close together in shelters, camps or jails. Transmission tracking clearly shows that, by protecting their health and well-being, we slow overall transmission, and protect ourselves.
We also protect others through kindness, compassion and commitment to non-harming. This protects us, too, as we are far less likely to run afoul of others whether sheltered together, or out and about. Science suggests cultivating mindfulness, kindness and compassion directly protects us, too: these traits correlate with stronger immune response, reduced social isolation and other longevity-related factors. Compassion is reliably cultivated by practicing it: donate to a food bank, offer resources to the poor, help out a high-risk neighbor.
Look upstream and downstream of what is happening now. Just as we’d look both ways before crossing the street, it’s wise to look “upstream,” at decisions, actions or policies that contributed to the current situation and to look “downstream” at the likely effects of a decision, action. The Buddha taught his 7-year-old son to reflect this way before, during and after any kind of speech or action: will (or did) this lead to beneficial results or affliction for myself, others, or all concerned? If beneficial, do it. If affliction results, stop doing it, and learn from it. This is a helpful guide for personal action, and public policy decisions. For example: what are the upstream contributions to our eroded safety net? How much suffering now results from those choices?
Buddhist teachings highlight that how we relate to what is happening now matters. We can protect ourselves out of sheer fear, and resent each sacrifice we’ve made. Or social distancing can be one of many acts of caring through which we protect ourselves and others, expressing kindness, compassion, generosity and wisdom. We have the opportunity to engage in social solidarity, honoring our common humanity and vulnerability. And, we have a choice as to how we collectively weather this difficult time; we humans can care about others and minimize harm for many. We can notice the effects of our personal and collective choices on ourselves and others, and let what we see change us. If we do, it is possible to survive these difficult times and emerge stronger, kinder and wiser together.
The Rev. Dawn Neal, MA (MDiv eq) is an active member of the Insight Meditation Center of the mid-Peninsula (insightmeditationcenter.org). She is a clinically trained professional chaplain and professional mindfulness teacher (CMP-T IMTA). She serves the community as an interfaith chaplain and counselor, Buddhist teacher, spiritual wellness provider, and scholar. Dawn teaches and facilitates in Buddhist, secular and multifaith contexts in and beyond the Bay Area.
