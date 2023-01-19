T he special relationship between Japan and the United States was on full view this past week in Washington, D.C. Called the most important bilateral relationship in the world by Mike Mansfield, then U.S. ambassador to Japan, grown with the seeds planted by the United States during the occupation after World War II, Japan has become a vibrant democracy of over 125 million people, an economic superpower, and the key U.S. ally in East Asia.
President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida just wrapped up talks aimed at strengthening the defense relationship and ties between the United States and Japan, which date back to the Japan-U.S. Security Treaty signed in San Francisco in 1951. President Biden lauded the new “historic” Japanese security policy of doubling its defense budget over the next five years and proclaimed that the U.S.-Japan alliance is now the strongest it has ever been. The relationship actually first began in 1854, when in competition with Russia, Commodore Mathew Perry executed the first U.S.-Japan treaty, wrenching Japan from its isolation.
Prime Minister Kishida and Foreign Minister Hayashi are examples of leaders with invaluable personal ties to the United States. Mr. Kishida, who is considered a moderate in his conservative party, the Liberal Democratic Party, attended elementary school in New York City. Mr. Hayashi, who accompanied the prime minister on this U.S. visit, early in his career received a master’s degree from the Harvard Kennedy School. In a sad twist of fate, several Kishida family members died in the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima that led to the Japanese surrender in World War II.
U.S. General Douglas MacArthur was administrator of Japan as the Supreme Allied Commander in the occupation following World War II, a transformational time for the Japanese governmental institutions and people. During that time, the Japanese constitution was rewritten from scratch under MacArthur’s leadership based on three principles: Pacifism; popular sovereignty; and basic human freedoms, including freedom of the press, religion and assembly. An initial draft, prepared by a Japanese team, neither reflected those principles nor seriously broke from the past. MacArthur’s team developed a draft that was submitted to the national parliament (known as the Diet) for approval. While the Diet made several changes, the adopted constitution embraced the three founding principles. This fundamental departure from the past set the course for a future that few could have expected.
The constitution may be changed by two thirds vote of the Diet, followed by majority approval in a national election. The principles of the constitution have endured as not one change has been made. Charles Kades, an attorney and U.S. Army officer, who led the team writing the constitution believes it has met the test of time as it captured the aspirations of the Japanese people. It is now the oldest constitution in the world that has not been amended.
The special relationship has been reflected in the extraordinary caliber of the U.S. ambassadors posted to Japan. The first postwar U.S. ambassador was appointed by President John F. Kennedy, Edwin Reischauer was the acclaimed Harvard historian expert on Japanese history and politics, who was well received in Japan. He was followed by numerous well-known, highly-thought-of ambassadors, including Mike Mansfield, then the longest serving Senate majority leader; Howard Baker, Republican Senate majority leader; Tom Foley, Speaker of the House of Representatives; and U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale. Current Ambassador Rahm Emmanuel is a former White House chief of staff.
Japan and the United States, the two strongest democratic economies in the world, have many interests beyond the shared principles reflected in the Japanese and U.S. constitutions. They advocate for freedom of the seas in the Indo-Pacific Region, a peaceful resolution to the China-Taiwan dilemma, increased security as a bulwark against China’s aggressive military and economic ambitions, a peaceful rules based international order, and respect for sovereignty.
For a long time, Japanese officials referred to the United States as the “big brother” in their relationship, taking its guidance and lead. More equal partners than ever, Japan is all in on its special relationship with the United States and the world is a better place for it.
Jim Hartnett is an attorney and consultant. A graduate of Sophia University International Division (Tokyo), he lived in Japan for eight years and was awarded the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan President’s Leadership Award by Ambassador Mike Mansfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.