Jim Hartnett

T he special relationship between Japan and the United States was on full view this past week in Washington, D.C. Called the most important bilateral relationship in the world by Mike Mansfield, then U.S. ambassador to Japan, grown with the seeds planted by the United States during the occupation after World War II, Japan has become a vibrant democracy of over 125 million people, an economic superpower, and the key U.S. ally in East Asia.

President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida just wrapped up talks aimed at strengthening the defense relationship and ties between the United States and Japan, which date back to the Japan-U.S. Security Treaty signed in San Francisco in 1951. President Biden lauded the new “historic” Japanese security policy of doubling its defense budget over the next five years and proclaimed that the U.S.-Japan alliance is now the strongest it has ever been. The relationship actually first began in 1854, when in competition with Russia, Commodore Mathew Perry executed the first U.S.-Japan treaty, wrenching Japan from its isolation.

