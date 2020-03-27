A mere week ago, we were all reviewing the Bay Area “Shelter in Place” orders and trying to understand exactly what they meant for our daily lives. Some of us have transitioned to working from home, others have been furloughed or lost jobs altogether, and many of us are trying to figure out how we are going to pay our bills with no way to generate income.
We are attempting to educate our children at home, care for friends and loved ones from afar, preserve a sense of normalcy in an otherwise very scary situation, and maintain our health, safety and sanity during this lockdown. A number of us, however, are still going to work every day. We are your frontline staff, your “essential service” partners, your heroes and heroines of this pandemic, and we are union members.
The San Mateo Labor Council serves as an umbrella organization for the more than 100 unions in San Mateo County, representing nearly 75,000 union members. We are public sector and private sector, building trades and education, aviation from curbside to cockpit, and we are helping to shepherd our county through this crisis.
Our members are the nurses and medical technicians putting their safety on the line every day as we see the counts of those infected with COVID-19 climb. They are the 911 dispatchers and the firefighters that respond when there is an emergency, and the EMTs that transport the sick and the injured. They are the teachers delivering distance learning, the grocery workers and farm workers keeping us fed, the truckers preserving the supply chain, the city, county and state employees keeping government up and running, the pharmacists ensuring everyone gets their medication, the letter carriers, the transit employees, the UPS drivers, the sanitation workers, and the men and women in the Emergency Operations Center working tirelessly every day to deal with a pandemic that seems to change every hour.
We are working with our legislators at various levels to pass policies to protect frontline workers, such as the effort being led by the United Food and Commercial Workers to provide additional paid leave to grocery workers, give them access to free COVID-19 testing and require food retailers to allow them access to regular hand washing, sanitary cleaners and protective gear. We are coming together to get critical personal protective equipment to health care workers, via a national partnership between North America’s Building Trades Unions and National Nurses United to donate N-95 respirator masks and other protective equipment to nurses. We are on the clock around the clock connecting workers to resources, members to services and working with our community partners to ensure we are constantly sharing information amongst one another to take care of our collective constituency.
As we look toward life on the other side of this, we must make sure we remember the lessons that it has taught us. All work deserves dignity, and there is no such thing as a “low end” worker. Paid sick leave, vacation, health care, a living wage, job site safety, worker protections, retirement security — not only are these the standards of union contracts, they are protections unions fight to extend to workers everywhere as critical components of a robust economy and a healthy society. As we have come together in crisis, I know we will unify in the advancement of a San Mateo County that is stronger than ever before. Just as it will take all of us to flatten the curve of COVID-19, it will take all of us standing shoulder to shoulder to rebuild. We can do this, as long as we do it together.
Julie Lind Rupp is the executive secretary treasurer of the San Mateo Labor Council.
