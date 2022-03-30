The cost of living doesn’t change across the highway, but when I worked at a golf course 50 meters from the border of Burlingame, I learned that the minimum wage does. I was surprised to discover that this business in unincorporated Burlingame paid me a minimum wage almost 7% less than other Burlingame employers, amounting to $2,000 a year (for full-time employees). San Mateo County never set a minimum wage for its unincorporated areas, and therefore the wage reverts to the lower California statewide minimum wage. I decided to push the county to set an unincorporated minimum wage to properly address the high living costs.
As a young person engaged in politics, I’m often told I am too optimistic about the government’s ability to achieve change via grassroots initiatives. I share my generation’s concern that injustices are only addressed with mountains of special-interest money. I am seeking a minimum wage raise, not only to provide economic justice for the 16,900 employees of these areas, but to prove that anyone can utilize grassroots advocacy as an effective avenue for change.
After extensive research and meetings with community leaders, I am pleased to announce that this policy, championed by Supervisor Don Horsley (District 3), will be introduced at the Board of Supervisors. Supporters include Supervisor David Pine (District 1), Supervisor David Canepa (District 5), Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (AD-22), Councilwoman Emily Beach (Burlingame), state Sen. Scott Wiener (SD-11), Assemblymember Marc Berman (AD-24) and the San Mateo Labor Council. With support from these folks, and the majority of our Board of Supervisors, this policy has the backing necessary to pass. The only people left to raise their voices are business owners and you, our community members.
The current California state minimum wage is $15 per hour. Most cities and towns in San Mateo County have recognized that this rate is not enough to support workers, considering our cost of living is double that of other counties in the state. In fact, 11 of the county’s cities (70% of the population) have raised their minimum wage on a faster timeline than that of the state. Major cities, such as San Mateo and Redwood City, have increased their minimum wage to $16.20.
I am proposing that starting 2023, when the minimum wages of the aforementioned cities increase with inflation to $16.50+, the county set a minimum wage of $16 per hour for unincorporated areas with a cost-of-living adjustment annually. This policy will provide workers in unincorporated territories with fairer representation and will yield surprisingly positive economic impacts.
First, the current state wage is already too low to attain self-reliance, especially in our community. According to an MIT study on the cost of living in San Mateo County, a person would have to work 75 hours a week to support themselves on California’s current minimum wage. With recent inflation, these numbers have only become worse.
Second, contrary to popular misconception, a higher minimum wage would help small businesses and aid in our economic recovery from COVID. San Mateo County’s economy is essentially back on track; the unemployment rate hit 11.8% at its peak during the pandemic, and now has returned to nearly full employment at 2.8%. Increased wages would fuel this growth. A Federal Reserve of Chicago study found that a $1 increase to the minimum wage produced an additional $2,800 of spending per low-wage household in the following year. Low-income workers tend to spend all of their disposable income, and do so in their own community, according to the California Labor Federation. Thus, the increase in wages is returned right back to small businesses in the community, offsetting the increase in labor costs.
Finally, raising minimum wages will address the most pressing issue in the United States: quickly increasing inflation is outpacing slowly increasing wages. Low-wage workers suffer most from today’s rapid inflation. But with higher wages, the following increase of spending relieves the need for businesses to raise prices. Wage increases not only provide direct relief to the lower class, but also stabilize local inflation.
As COVID-era assistance programs begin to expire, we must increase wages to continue the expansion of the middle class. This policy, rooted in grassroots support for our working class, is essential not only for its economic rewards but its moral imperatives.
Casey Platkin is a high school senior from Burlingame. He currently works at the San Mateo County Registration and Elections Division focusing on youth voter outreach. Formerly, he was a journalist for the San Mateo Labor Council and intern to Councilwoman Emily Beach and state Sen. Scott Wiener. He will be studying labor relations at Cornell University next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.