The world appears to be in disorder. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has no clear end in sight and President Putin’s hold on his country has been challenged in an extraordinary manner by the brutal mercenary leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a now former Putin friend.
Amidst all of this, we cannot ignore the challenge on the other side of the world in the South China Sea by the rise of China and its aggressive tactics.
China has reclaimed islands and created new ones, constructing ports and military bases. As reported by the Center for Preventive Action, “China’s sweeping claims of sovereignty over the sea — and the sea’s 11 billion barrels of untapped oil and 190 million cubic feet of natural gas — have antagonized competing claimants.” And the United States “maintains important interests in ensuring freedom of navigation” where about $3 trillion of trade transits annually. Here, the U.S. military relationship with the Philippine’s has been reborn, during a U.S.-China competition, which is veering to confrontation not just over Taiwan but in the South China Sea.
How did we get here? The U.S.-Philippine relationship, often rocky, dates to a pre-independent Philippines. A former Spanish colony, the Philippines became a U.S. Territory in 1898 after the Spanish American War. The U.S. oversaw a civilian administration from 1902 to 1935, at which time a transitional government was elected, with official independence coming on July 4, 1945, after the defeat of the Japanese during World War II.
Under a military base agreement, the United States was granted the right to establish bases at numerous locations. At one point, there were over 15,000 military personnel and 12,000 Department of Defense civilians there, and it was a critical staging area for U.S. forces during the Vietnam war. In a close legislative vote, the Philippines ended that right in 1992 but the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty remains in effect. That treaty has not been without difficulties as there have been differences in interpretation over whether the U.S. has an obligation to protect territories in the sea claimed by the Philippines.
Nonetheless, there is a 1998 Visiting Forces Agreement, which allows “visiting” U.S. forces and joint exercises. In 2014, an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement was struck, which allowed for more rotation of military forces in and out of the Philippines and further access to bases at the invitation of the Philippine government. But, during the six-year term of President Rodrigo Duterte, which began in 2016, the relationship was rocky, with Duterte aiming for a reproachment with China. Things seemingly changed with the 2022 election of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the increasingly militaristic tactics of China.
In early 2023, the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement was expanded to include four new locations, with two of them facing north to Taiwan and one near disputed territories in the South China Sea. The Philippines’ Defense Chief calls the sites “very strategic” and stresses that the Philippines has a “responsibility to the international community in the South China Sea.” It remains to be seen what role the bases would play in the event of Chinese invasion of Taiwan and the willingness of the Philippines to host Taiwanese refugees escaping from such a conflict.
All of this is taking place at a time in which, according to Joshua Kurlantzick, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, “China’s influence in Southeast Asia has soared in the past five years” despite China’s “more assertive military and diplomatic approach.” He believes “China has achieved such massive economic dominance in the region that Southeast Asian countries increasingly feel they have no choice but to side with Beijing.” The Philippines is more willing to openly align with the United States but not without keeping a balance with China, its overall largest trading partner.
China was the first country visited by President Marcos after his election. Fourteen new bilateral agreements were signed. The Philippines is certainly concerned about the militarism of China in the South China Sea. But what will the open military alliance mean if China invades Taiwan? Let’s hope we never have to find out.
Jim Hartnett, a Navy veteran, is an attorney and strategic consultant. He completed a program of the Harvard Kennedy School for Senior Executives in National and International Security.
