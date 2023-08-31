India and the United States, two of the most important countries in the world, are not allies. Despite proclamations to the contrary, don’t be deceived, they are not joined together as democracies aligned against autocracies. Their relationship is transactional. Each protecting their own national interests.
India is engaged in a balancing act, wanting to be friends with each country from which it can benefit, and not putting itself in a position to have to choose between China and the United States in competition for a new international order. At the same time, Russia is one of the great “friends” of India. They describe their relationship as “special and privileged.”
India is no laggard. It recently passed China as the most populated country in the world, with a young demographic, which bodes well for its economy. According to Goldman Sach’s Research, by 2075, if all goes right, India will surpass the U.S. and be second only to China in gross domestic product. According to the World Bank, in 2022, it “emerged as one of the fastest growing economies in the world.” Its gross domestic product ranks fifth, trailing in order only the United States, China, Japan and Germany.
But India has been dependent on Russia for most of its military equipment, and on the United States for defense of the South China Sea lanes, which is critical to its international trade that is so important to its economic success. While the United States is India’s largest export destination, it benefits from cheap Russian oil to fuel its economy, and has an incredible trading relationship with China, including Taiwan. According to Nirupama Raq, India’s former foreign secretary, China is India’s largest trading partner in goods.
India’s roots in nonalignment are deep. It’s first post-colonial prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, set the principle: “We are not pro-Russian, nor … pro-American ... we are pro-Indian.” India’s history of “not taking sides” spans from the Korean conflict in the 1950s to the Russia-Ukraine War of today. However, since 1957, Russia has been supporting India’s security and political position. Now, increasingly, India is concerned about China, having long-standing, violent land border disputes, and is worried about China’s aggressive military tactics in the South China Sea. As a result, while not abandoning Russia, or its nonaligned ideology, India is drawing closer to the United States.
As part of its “balancing,” India has revitalized its membership in the Quad, (the United States, Japan, Australia and India) As described in the Diplomat, the Quad is “designed as a loose-knit network of like-minded partners aiming at a broader purpose” whose uniting principles are: “democracy, a rules-based order, and a free open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.” The Quad cooperates on naval exercises, and shares intelligence and military logistics. It is also aims to restructure supply chains to try to diminish Chinese interference. At the same time, India remains a prominent member of the China led Shanghai Cooperation Organization (including China, Russia and others). According to the United Nations, its focus is on regional development and regional security issues. Established by China and Russia in 2021, It is perceived as an anti-NATO organization. India hosted its summit in July.
President Biden hosted India’s prime minister Narendra Modi in June. In their joint statement, they “affirmed a vision of the United States and India as among the closest partners in the world — a partnership of democracies looking into the 21st century.” While business partners, looking to the history of their relationship and current events, they are hardly partners founded on democracy. As Daniel Markey, a seasoned observer, wrote in Foreign Affairs, they are to each other an “ally of convenience” and “their relationship is ultimately transactional … with a common geographical foe in China.” As the former Indian foreign secretary has said in response to U.S. criticism of the increasingly autocratic Indian leadership: “Indians have little patience for being hectored about their democracy especially from a country where insurrectionists recently breached the capital and where racial inequities run deep.” She further said, India will “not act as a balancer for Washington against Beijing. Instead, India is playing both sides in the U.S.-Chinese rivalry.”
Friends with benefits, indeed.
Jim Hartnett, a Navy veteran, is an attorney and strategic consultant. He completed a program of the Harvard Kennedy School for Senior Executives in National and International Security.
