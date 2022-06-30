When U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier said “abortion” on the floor of Congress, it was the first time I’d heard that word from a leader of her stature. It was life-changing and empowering.
I didn’t fully understand the gravity and importance of Rep. Speier’s words that day. My generation — Gen X — only ever knew a world where abortion was legal. Generations before us told stories of fighting for these rights, which sounded like a distant chapter in history. Now, I find myself, a woman of child-bearing age and a mother of two young girls, in the first generation of Americans to have lost a right.
With Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the U.S. Supreme Court has taken away the right to decide personal and reproductive health care decisions from millions of Americans. And with his promise to pass a national abortion ban, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed to codify that ruling into law for every American.
Here in California, we feel a vague sense of security. We are wrapped in the blue blanket of a socially progressive state, with protections to protect our bodily rights. Our state, our region, has the privilege of protection.
Yet, in California, the Guttmacher Institute’s data from 2017 shows that 40% of California counties still had no abortion clinics. Patients must drive further, take time off work and spend more out-of-pocket for abortions. As California transitions to an abortion sanctuary state, opening our borders to those seeking medical care will further impact our providers and clinics. So yes, California is a haven in many ways, as it should be; however, there is an incredible amount of work still to do here in our home state.
Outside of California, the reality is much more dire. In 13 states, the sky has fallen for those needing an abortion. And 26 more are likely to outlaw access to abortion by the end of the year. In some of those states, IUDs and Plan B will also be illegal, criminalizing patients and doctors seeking to prevent unwanted pregnancies. Let’s be clear: This ruling will leave nearly half of the nation without access to health care in their state.
Knowing these realities, my first thought upon hearing the court’s decision was despair. My daughters will grow up in a world where the sky has fallen on them.
Despair was for Friday. Now it’s time for action. As Californians, it’s our job to hold up that shattered sky for the rest of the nation.
I’m ready. Are you? Here’s how:
First, we protect ourselves at home. We must pass SCA 10 when it appears on the ballot this November, constitutionally enshrining our right to abortion and contraception in California. We must lead the way by passing the nation’s most robust paid family leave program that gives low-income workers access to this benefit many high-income workers in San Mateo County already enjoy and improve investments in child care.
Second, we reinforce. We need to protect the safety of patients and providers. The Redwood City Council pushed for creating a buffer zone around our local Planned Parenthood so out-of-state protestors cannot harass our local patients and providers. Our job is to keep our providers supported and resourced by donating to your local Planned Parenthood clinic and encouraging state and local spending to fill gaps.
Third, we improve accessibility and affordability. We should increase Medical reimbursement rates and the number of facilities, invest in provider training and improve rural access. And finally, we should prepare ourselves to fulfill the critical role of a sanctuary state for abortions for people in need across the country.
That’s the policy stuff. Emotionally, we must prepare for a long fight and the nightmare stories that will emerge from neighboring states. We have to protest, vote, tell our stories and elevate the experiences of those around us. I will tell my daughters stories about the rights we had and show them with my daily actions that we aren’t giving up.
I believe in progress above all and that if we work hard to make tomorrow better than today, we have won our legacy in the hearts of our children. Leaders like Jackie Speier, now retiring, did their part to secure our rights. They warned us of the cracks in the sky. They stood their ground where they could, spoke unspoken truths and kept the fight alive. Now it’s on us. I’ll never stop fighting because of my two little girls and all of our children whose future depends on it.
Giselle Hale is the mayor of Redwood City and candidate for Assembly, District 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.