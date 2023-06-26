What does it mean to be part of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community in 2023? And here in San Mateo County?
Three years ago I broached this topic in these very pages after Foster City, despite declaring “Pride Month” did not take the symbolic action of raising the pride flag in June. Halfway through June of 2020, the City Council reversed course and did raise the flag. Kudos to them for making it right.
However, we are in a moment — not of striving forward, but of fear and real action of moving us as a society, backward. Across the country laws, restrictions, and a culture of banning and even criminalizing just existing as an LGBT person, particularly a trangender person, are spreading. And while many see California, and particularly the Bay Area, as immune from this spread, are we?
California has not started to ban books or implement so-called “Don’t Say Gay” laws, but a culture of discrimination and hate still permeates, even here. As part of the community, I have been deeply encouraged by the words of both Mark Simon and Steve Sell, in these pages earlier this month in support of transgender high school athletes. The comments, discussion and response around these pieces have, unfortunately, been disheartening. The arguments here are insultingly predictable. Why? Because they are recycled from the same insults directed to gay and lesbian individuals from the past and today. Such baseless insults are not worthy of these pages.
What messages do we send in creating a culture of exclusion and limitation? Tolerating the existence of a group is hardly crafting a thriving community. Thirty years ago, an episode of Seinfeld entitled “The Outing” aired, which featured the repetition of the line “Not that there’s anything wrong with that!” in reference to a character being falsely outed. But, of course, the problem is that in the denial there is an implication that, well, there is something wrong with that.
The culture of second best continues. One in which we have to justify our existence in all aspects of life — personal, professional, within family, and more. Often in progressive families, when a teen or young adult comes out, the best case response is an affirmation that love and care are still present. This implies that such affections are dependent on leading a particular life. Even the expectation that one must come out time and time again, continues an assumption that everyone is straight until declared otherwise. This framework of straightness as not just the default but the ideal, with any deviations in gender or sexuality, even when accepted are not seen as equal to.
We have all witnessed so much change and progress, along with backslides and challenges in recent memory. I do hope and expect for better here in California, my home state, especially here in the Bay Area. There are points of hope and inspiration — San Mateo just had our very first Pride Parade after hosting a family friendly festival the last few years. About 20%, one in five members, of Gen Z identify as LGBT. So does that mean parity will happen organically? Probably not, but the future holds promise from a culture of “not that there’s any wrong with that” to one of actual, lived equality.
Happy Pride Month, everyone!
Sarah Fields is the director of Community Engagement and Public Affairs for LifeMoves, the largest
homeless services provider in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. She serves on the San Mateo Parks and Recreation Commission as well as the Peninsula. Multifaith Coalition’s Board of Directors. The views expressed here are her own.
