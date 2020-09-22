I remember exactly where I was the fateful day that my world seemed to be ending. I was sitting in the Isla Vista Pizza My Heart with my buddy, drinking cheap beer and watching the Mavericks play the Nuggets. Just another normal afternoon in the life of a college student.
After watching basketball and shooting the breeze for about an hour, I glanced up at the TV screen after a lull in our conversation and was greeted by an edict: the NBA season was suspended indefinitely. It might feel like a shallow way to come to this realization, but it was at that moment I knew my world as well as everyone else’s was about to change drastically. It’s ironic, looking back, that it took the end of sports as we all knew it for me to come to that realization.
Once the initial quarantine began, the most common phrase around my house was, “If only sports were still happening.” Our collective identity had been defined for so long by watching our teams compete that we felt a definite sense of loss without them. There are only so many series on Netflix which you can binge before you start to crave some form of live entertainment. And we were definitely itching for some after being confined inside “Shoebox,” our rectangular home, for so long. It didn’t help that the last major sporting championship I watched was the loss of my 49ers in the Super Bowl. Facing the possibility of the next football season being canceled devastated me.
But, all was not lost! National sports began trickling back onto our screens. UFC kicked things off with Fight Island. The NBA and the NHL created bubbles for a safe way to finish out their seasons and be able to run their playoffs. The MLB also started their season, and that’s going alright, I guess. The league managed to produce the hilariously sad story where Fernando Tatis hit a grand slam on a 3-0 pitch and apologized for it because of baseball’s unwritten rules, thus making him more remorseful about a nonissue than the Houston Astros have been about years of cheating. And how could I forget about the return of NFL football?
The main point is that sports are back and here to stay! New narratives showed up, like the Giants becoming playoff contenders again, and Collin Morikawa leading a crop of talented young pros spearheading the field of the PGA Tour. With these wonderful moments, I should be eating up this content like it’s Thanksgiving dinner. So why am I not sated like usual?
At first, I couldn’t put my finger on it. Maybe I just didn’t have the appreciation for sports like I had in the past. I went from taking them for granted all the way to being unimpressed. But that line of thinking didn’t sit right. How, after so much time devoted to athletics did they not feel the same anymore? That’s when I realized the common thread between these varied sports: the lack of crowds.
Sports have always been a social lubricant. If two people are supporters of the same team, chances are they’ll hit it off better than if they’re merely from the same county. At the end of the day, fans drive the sports machine. Fans strengthen and propel the narratives of the teams they love. They bask in reflected glory when their team wins and drown in sorrow when their team loses. So many amazing sports moments were defined by fans. Imagine there being no crowds for Michael Jordan’s playoff runs, or for The Catch, or for the Minneapolis Miracle. Conversely, Mike Breen’s “Bang!” calls lose their oomph in today’s NBA playoffs with no actual people in attendance. And the piped-in crowd noise during the 49ers game didn’t feel like a return to normalcy, but rather, in the words of Kyle Shanahan, a “form of human torture.” I’m just spitballing here, but maybe it’s the fan’s impact that provides the emotional resonance of sports.
I don’t want to be a naysayer just for the sake of it. I still watch sports. I still cheer for my teams. I still get into statistics. But that doesn’t change the fact that something’s clearly missing. I can only hope that once this all blows over, sports fans can once again crowd into those stadiums, scream at the top of their lungs and be able to witness greatness right in front of their eyes. Or at the very least, be able to join friends and foes alike for a beer at a local pizza joint while enjoying a game. I’ll take anything at this point.
Matthew Penner is a San Mateo native, UCSB ’20, Serra ’16.
