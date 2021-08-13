I can’t tell you how hard 2020 was on my family and me. I lost my job. My husband and I lost seven family members between the first week of April and the rest of that year. Among them, my paternal grandparents. My grandmother died alone in the hospital in mid-April because no one could see her during the early parts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, my grandfather died due to complications set forth by COVID-19. As a cancer patient undergoing chemotherapy, COVID was particularly damaging to his already deteriorating health. COVID didn’t kill him directly, but it absolutely sped up the process by at least a year. I would do anything to have one more year with one of the humans I love and admire most. My story isn’t unique; there are hundreds of thousands of Americans that now share a similar story.
In California, it could have been worse under the wrong leadership. This piece is my case for why Gov. Gavin Newsom is the best chance we have at change. We stand at a period in the history of humanity where we can choose to take a corrective path — where we can make the choices that will put a stop to climate change before it’s too late, where we can take care of our most vulnerable, like our seniors, children, those with low incomes, where we protect our small businesses from failure and make sure that every person has an affordable home. Will we support a California today that works to create a California for all Californians and everyone that wants to live in our great state? That is what this recall is about.
I do not believe that one man can solve all our problems — it is in the hands of everyone who can vote, organize and speak out against an egregiously anti-democratic move funded and supported by QAnon followers, anti-vaxxers and white supremacy groups. I’m not saying everyone that supports the recall falls under one of the categories above, but those groups made this expensive recall election a reality. The United States is, in fact, a democracy, and I’m calling you to help keep it that way. I want a governor that was elected by the majority.
Are you OK with spending $276 million on an unfounded recall election? Are you alright with siding with the same folks that thought the events of Jan. 6 were nothing but tourists visiting the U.S. Capitol? Are you OK siding with the people who have successfully convinced nearly half the U.S. population that the COVID-19 vaccine magnetizes people, comes with a microchip implant or that it’s unnecessary to put an end to this pandemic? I’m not OK with that.
Under Newsom’s leadership, our state has some of the lowest COVID-19 rates in the country, with some of the top vaccination rates. Financially protected our undocumented immigrants, many serve as essential workers, with $75 million in aid. Provided the largest small business grant with $2.6 billion for them to navigate this challenging time. Increased funding against gun violence by an unprecedented $200 million for the California Violence Intervention Program — the largest ever investment by any state in community violence intervention and prevention efforts. He expanded paid sick leave to every Californian and passed the strongest eviction protections in the nation.
If you think that a change in government would not affect you, that probably means you’re pretty lucky. And that’s great for you, but only for you. What about those of us not as lucky? Those small businesses that needed help to stay open during the pandemic? The farmworkers who needed sick pay and emergency housing? Those that are on the verge of being unhoused? The communities impacted by gun violence?
Ballots are out in San Mateo County. I hope you will vote no on the recall and take this opportunity for change.
For more information on the recall election please visit Vote.CA.gov
Rudy Espinoza Murray is a Redwood City resident and community organizer on housing, gun violence prevention, LGBTQ+ and Latinx issues. He is a co-founder and lead of the San Mateo County Farmworker Affairs Coalition.
(4) comments
Hello, Rudy
First... I am so sorry for your personal losses last year. What you and your husband went through in 2020 is devastatingly sad. My mother passed away in February 2020. She suffered three heart failures in the eight months before her death, but COVID was not a factor. It seems like I spent more time in the Central Valley than the Bay Area during her illness. While California's health care system did its best, in the end, her heart complications were just too much to overcome. I hope you also found our state's caring and competent medical professionals to be some comfort during your family's crises.
I try to grab a copy of the DJ every day. I have seen your commentary in the op-ed section. Even though I sometimes disagree with you, thanks for taking the time to express your point of view. It is important to do so.
I feel we both want the same thing for California... solid leadership at the top in Sacramento. In my view, Governor Newsom has not provided that leadership.
Recall advocates claim our governor has abused his emergency powers. Maybe he did... I'm not sure, but there have been plenty of other leadership failures. In the end, it appears that Governor Newsom facing a recall is something of his own making.
Even folks who are not Newsom fans should admit that his initial reaction to the specter of a pandemic arriving in California was positive and assertive. Then, as we continued through 2020, things started to unravel. Do you remember earlier this year when our governor withheld COVID data from the public even as he told Californians his COVID policy decisions would be based on transparency?
There are other issues like California's increases in poverty, homelessness, gas prices, taxes, unemployment, business failures and people moving out of the Golden State.
Then, some misleading political counter punching. Senator Liz Warren hitting the airwaves with claims that next month's vote is a "Republican" recall even though the two million signatures on the recall petition include signatures from Republicans, Independents, and Democrats? Sen. Warren is wrong when she says that the September 14 recall vote is simply a partisan drive to remove Governor Newsom from office.
Democratic Party operatives would like Californians to believe the recall is largely an effort by January 6 right wing extremists, anti-vaxxers, and white nationalists. No doubt there are some haters who would like to see Governor Newsom ousted, but what percentage of the over 2 million petition signatures comes from the fringe? In 2008, Louis Farrakhan warmed to then-Senator Barack Obama's bid for the presidency. Would that be a reason to vote for someone other than Barack? No. The assertion by some Newson supporters that the recall is a movement being driven by the fringe is a lot more anecdotal than it is analytical.
There's more...
What has Governor Newsom done about our state's increases in crime and what seems to be a flagging prosecution of criminals? What has Governor Newsom done about the state's EDD system being bilked out of $31 billion due to fraud? Why has Governor Newsom not held teachers unions accountable for the unions' role in stalling a return to in-person instruction in our schools? On that subject, what has Governor Newsom done to address our public school system than ranks in the lower half of public school systems nationally?
It appears you believe the $276 million needed to fund the recall is wasteful... what of the tens of billions spent on a high speed rail system in the Central Valley?
Coming full circle, I think we can agree that the recall is a movement that will allow Californians decide what kind of leadership they want to see at the top in Sacramento. When the dust settles after September 14... regardless of the outcome... hopefully, we will start to see progress being made to the many challenges facing California.
Good chance he will be recalled. There are two measures - one on recall and the other about his replacement.. A lot of the people I talk with don't think there's a chance of Newsom getting the sack. Not following and won't bother to vote.
There's a lot to dislike about Newsom but I don't see any qualified replacement.
Not Cox for sure. Instead of the bear he should just keep running Newsom saying "whether you like it or not," his quote about "marriage equality" which really was about same sex marriage. If it was equality polygamy would have been in the mix, along with whatever is your fancy. I don't blame him - he knows how to use the media, which is the problem. Journalistic standards have been going down the drain since UPI collapsed and gave AP a news monopoly. Newsom's resume includes an affair with his friend's wife, and moral double standards that include the French Laundry as well as being Catholic when it comes to the death penalty but not abortion. Shame on him!! Still, I can't think of a replacement who wouldn't be just as bad.
Mr. Murray, thank you for your letter. Unfortunately, when you posit, “…it could have been worse under the wrong leadership…” I counter that it could have been much better under better leadership, or it couldn’t have been much worse under Newsom. To counter a few of your arguments… You ask if we’re okay with spending $276 million on a recall. Are you’re okay with losing $31 billion to EDD fraud? Are you okay with this boondoggle train-to-nowhere which supposedly will meet the green dream, meanwhile, burning up much green (I’m alluding to cash, for those who still haven’t had their morning coffee) in order to fund this money pit, while also contributing many greenhouse gases to lay the rail, or build the train cars? Are you okay with billions of dollars to support these undocumented law breakers? Are you okay with the crashing of the CA economy due to the shutdown of businesses? I’m not okay with that, and neither are millions of others. Vote YES on the recall and take this opportunity for a better change.
I love your commitment to reading and commenting on my opinion pieces. Better leadership? Like the kind of leadership the Southern States are experiencing with their ICUs filled up? There is a reason that California is the top economy with a budget surplus coming out of 2020... Maybe Texas would make a better residence for you?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.