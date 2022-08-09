Kevin Mullin

Assemblyman Kevin Mullin

Since its founding in 1856, San Mateo County has been breaking new ground and unlocking its potential. What started as a rural county now has over 764,000 residents and serves as the economic engine for our region, our state, and beyond. Constant change has been the theme — from Spanish land grants, to agriculture, to summer estates, to industrialization, to bedroom communities, to life sciences and today’s tech innovation hubs — San Mateo County has adapted and evolved.

While change is unsettling, and sometimes scary, it does not happen overnight, giving us time to plan, as necessary, to reach our potential. Our leaders and innovators have built upon the work of their predecessors. Seizing and maximizing opportunities has brought San Mateo County to where we are today — a stronger community.

