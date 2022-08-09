Since its founding in 1856, San Mateo County has been breaking new ground and unlocking its potential. What started as a rural county now has over 764,000 residents and serves as the economic engine for our region, our state, and beyond. Constant change has been the theme — from Spanish land grants, to agriculture, to summer estates, to industrialization, to bedroom communities, to life sciences and today’s tech innovation hubs — San Mateo County has adapted and evolved.
While change is unsettling, and sometimes scary, it does not happen overnight, giving us time to plan, as necessary, to reach our potential. Our leaders and innovators have built upon the work of their predecessors. Seizing and maximizing opportunities has brought San Mateo County to where we are today — a stronger community.
“All of California in One County” is San Mateo County’s tagline and we truly have it all — from beaches, to mountains, to redwood forests, a diversity of industry and a diversity of cultures. It’s a great place to live and raise a family, and will continue to be so. We have strong schools, strong communities and we invest in our future. All this creates a welcoming place to do business, and we have the strength of diverse and talented people. We have institutions of higher learning here and nearby that are the pipeline of talent. We have Fortune 500 companies that have chosen to make San Mateo County home.
And yes, all of this success brings challenges. We have noise from SFO, traffic congestion, and are at the epicenter of the affordability crisis. These will continue to be challenges and must be addressed with urgency through partnerships and innovation.
Fortunately, we have an unrelenting spirit that holds this community together. We have leaders who work together across sectors — business, government, nonprofit, faith, labor, education. San Mateo County has a “we,” not “me” mentality. Some refer to this ability to look ahead, anticipate issues early in the process and then work together for the greater good, “the San Mateo County Way.”
The Airport Community Roundtable, and the Housing Endowment and Regional Trust are but two creative examples that bring together stakeholders from multiple jurisdictions to jointly address significant impacts. The 101 Express Lanes Project, and transportation measures W and RR, are recent examples of how San Mateo County works together across sectors and with voters to tackle our infrastructure needs.
Knowing that sea level rise would threaten San Mateo County significantly, the county began exploring how to address existing challenges as well as those not yet present. Realizing that this was also a critical issue for cities, I was pleased to carry legislation that allowed for the formation of OneShoreline, the countywide organization that already has projects underway to protect local and regional assets. This was a first-of-its-kind model, still to be replicated anywhere in California.
We also make every effort to assist those in our community who are less fortunate. As of May, our unemployment rate was 1.7%, but we also have a 5.5% poverty rate that grows to 15.1% when factoring in housing and other costs. Equity and income inequality were front and center for us during the pandemic. The San Mateo County Strong Fund and the SMC Recovery Initiative are but two examples of how our community banded together across sectors during the past two years to help those in need. We have a strong nonprofit community and a generous philanthropic spirit that helps fill in gaps, another shining example of working together. Why? Because our leaders care.
I am proud to be raising my children in San Mateo County. As a lifelong resident, small business owner and elected official I’ve had a front row seat to our county’s evolution and the possibilities the Peninsula holds. As a legislator, I’ve had the opportunity to help find solutions to problems and secure funding for critical projects.
Everyone is needed to ensure San Mateo County continues to reach its potential, with dedicated community leaders who look for the greater good and strive to create a better place. The knowledge, creativity and passion to find solutions across sectors is here, with a local, regional and national impact. One thing is sure: This Peninsula — San Mateo County — is resilient and will meet challenges head on for the benefit of all. That’s a promise you can bank on.
Kevin Mullin serves as speaker pro tempore of the California State Assembly, and has represented San Mateo County since his election in 2012.
