The Rev. Lorrie Owens

Juneteenth has been a federal holiday for two years now. It is already being commonly described as the day the last slaves were freed in the United States. This is not entirely true. First of all, the Emancipation Proclamation technically freed the slaves in the state of Texas, as it did in every other Confederate state.  Side note — the Emancipation Proclamation did not free slaves in states under Union control, like Tennessee and some areas of Virginia and Louisiana. President Abraham Lincoln did not free slaves in America because he felt it was an inherently evil institution. He issued the Emancipation Proclamation as a part of his Civil War strategy. He wanted to appease the abolitionists of the North and weaken the economy of the South. It is important that we understand our history if we want to effectively use it to inform a better path forward for all Americans.

The reading of General Order 3 on June 19, 1865, in Galveston informed the enslaved people of Texas and their enslavers that the Emancipation Proclamation that had been enacted 2 ½ years earlier. The proclamation had legally freed the slaves but they continued to be bound by their lack of knowledge.  They continued to be bound by their lack of access to the truth.

