Juneteenth has been a federal holiday for two years now. It is already being commonly described as the day the last slaves were freed in the United States. This is not entirely true. First of all, the Emancipation Proclamation technically freed the slaves in the state of Texas, as it did in every other Confederate state. Side note — the Emancipation Proclamation did not free slaves in states under Union control, like Tennessee and some areas of Virginia and Louisiana. President Abraham Lincoln did not free slaves in America because he felt it was an inherently evil institution. He issued the Emancipation Proclamation as a part of his Civil War strategy. He wanted to appease the abolitionists of the North and weaken the economy of the South. It is important that we understand our history if we want to effectively use it to inform a better path forward for all Americans.
The reading of General Order 3 on June 19, 1865, in Galveston informed the enslaved people of Texas and their enslavers that the Emancipation Proclamation that had been enacted 2 ½ years earlier. The proclamation had legally freed the slaves but they continued to be bound by their lack of knowledge. They continued to be bound by their lack of access to the truth.
While some commemorate Juneteenth as the nation’s Black Independence Day, I would argue that it is also a day to reflect on the Power of Truth. Technically, the legal status of the enslaved people of Texas did not change on that day. What changed that day is that the truth finally rode into Texas in the person of Major Gen. Gordon Granger — and 2,000 of his troops. That truth forever changed the lives of the enslaved people of that state. That truth has the power to change our lives today.
What could our country look like today if we decided to embrace our truth, to embrace our story, to embrace our history and our reality — the good and the bad? What would truth look like if we decided to qualify it on its merits and not on its sources? What could our county become if we decided not to define truth as right wing or left wing or “their” truth versus “our” truth? Who could we be as a nation if we celebrated the accomplishments of all of us, all the while acknowledging the reality of the brutality of our history, and the inequities that still exist for some of our citizens today? Can we find a way to talk about our truth without the blaming or defensiveness we so often see today? Can we get past the canned responses, the anger and the cynicism, and actually start to engage in grown-up conversations?
One thing is certain — hiding from truth, denying the truth, attacking the truth and ignoring the truth is part of why we seem to be stuck in our national dialogue regarding who we are and what we really mean when we talk about “life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.” When these words were written, they did not apply to everyone in this country. Do we agree that they do today? Some would argue that they do and that all citizens in this country already have that access. Others would disagree. Can we take some time to try to understand the disparity of our opinions? Or is it just easier to yell at each other and call each other names?
The enslaved people were able to take off the metal shackles of their bondage when they were able to take off the mental shackles of the condition. Few of us have even been physically bound by metal shackles. But too many of us are still enslaved by mental shackles — the shackles of ideologies from a variety of places that completely cloud our minds to the truth that, regardless of how our ancestors got here, we are one people. We have to acknowledge our past and our present to throw off those mental shackles. But if we can ever get to that place, it is amazing to think of where we could go from here.
So, happy Juneteenth not only to African Americans, but to all Americans. May we rededicate ourselves to truth on this day, and continue fighting for freedom and independence for all.
The Rev. Lorrie Owens is the president of the NAACP San Mateo branch.
