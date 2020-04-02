I’ve always thought that there is one day of the year where everything is magical and nothing else matters. It’s Opening Day, which would have been celebrated tomorrow afternoon as the Giants’ home opener at Oracle Park. It’s the one day of the year so sacred and so special that you can look around a stadium and chuckle because you and 40,000 others just flat-out decided to not go to work that day. You’ve got hope and 162 games ahead of you. No one’s broken your heart yet, and no one’s cried. Anything is possible.
Baseball season is always like clockwork. For as long as I can remember, I’ve always gone to the Giants’ home opener with my dad. It starts in December, when I tell everyone I don’t want any Christmas presents; I just want to go to Opening Day. Everyone rolls their eyes, but after years of doing this, my brother finally resigned himself to the fact that this is the game I care about, and I’d always fight for my spot. In February, pitchers and catchers report followed by full squad a few days later, followed by our season ticket group starting to ask me when the Giants are going to send us our tickets. In March, while spring training is in full swing, I carefully paper-clip 81 home games together by series and organize our in-person ticket draft.
I do all of this because of one thing: hope. Hope that because of all the work I did to administrate the tickets and the draft, the seven others in the group will let us have Opening Day because of how much I love it. No one else cares about it as much as me. It usually works, and like clockwork one day in March or April, my dad and I take the day off work to watch daytime baseball, my favorite.
Parking’s always a cluster because it’s Opening Day and people have forgotten how to drive. The lines are always long because everyone wants the Opening Day calendar, which I have no interest in and usually give to one of my cousins. But like everyone else, I want to get there early because while a lot of traditions have changed or faded away in 2020, the pomp and circumstance of Opening Day remains.
The world has its problems. MLB has its problems. Your favorite team has a good amount of problems of its own, but on this day — red, white and blue bunting is everywhere. On this day, Navy jets fly over and confetti falls from the sky. On this day, nothing else matters.
That bad taste you have left over from last season? That team that you said broke your heart one too many times? That disinterest or disillusionment? Sometime over the winter, it faded. It’s spring, everyone’s lined up in numerical order and you’ve forgotten about all of that. And for three hours, the outside world doesn’t really matter. The pace of life slows and the gray cloud lifts.
This year, more so than any other year, we need baseball. We need to escape what’s going on outside, because we are stuck inside. I never realized how much sports are an indicator of stability in a society, until one day in mid-March, all at once everything was gone. You can say you’re over this team, or that team. You can say you’re not going to watch, even though you know you will. The thing is, you took it all for granted.
Something as simple and beautiful as complete strangers passing cash down a row of seats, just so a kid can buy a chocolate malt seems unfathomable in the current state of today’s world. Or something as mundane as putting ketchup or onions on your hot dog from a communal station now seems horrifyingly unsafe. Even high-fiving someone, whether you know them or don’t know them. How will any of this happen?
You hope there can be a season, though the news has been so alarming you’ve stopped watching it. You hope there can be a national anthem and a giant flag that takes up the whole outfield. You hope umpires can make questionable calls, and everyone can be mad at the Astros again.
I want it all back: the magic of Opening Day, the hope and the heartbreak, the romance and the tragedy. I never would have thought Opening Day could ever be postponed. Can you postpone Christmas? Can you change the date of the Fourth of July? No matter what, there is always an Opening Day. But an unstoppable virus has met a game we all thought was immovable.
So what else can we do? We stay home, occupy ourselves with video workouts and we wait for a day when confetti can fall from the sky and everything can be magic again.
Haley Hirai is a senior internal communications consultant. She resides in San Mateo.
