My ballot for the primary election arrived in the mail last Friday. That seemed timely, since I had already decided which candidates to vote for except for one office: insurance commissioner. Voters often respond to that ballot item by thinking: “Huh? Why do we have an insurance commissioner? I don’t know anything about that office. Why do I even need to vote on it?”
Here’s why. When I was 4 years old, my grandmother died of lung cancer. Two weeks before she died, a bunch of huge medical bills started showing up at the house with demands for payment. Thinking that a simple administrative mistake had been made, my father and grandfather bundled up the bills and went to the hospital to tell the billing clerks that the bills should go to the insurance company. “Well, sorry” the clerks said “but your insurance has been canceled.”
So dad and granddad next called the insurance agent who sold them the policy (This was in the days before group plans were as common as today). He confirmed the policy had indeed been canceled by the carrier without notice. “But wait” they said “we never missed a premium payment and we never even had any significant claims before this. You can’t do that.”
“Sorry” the insurance man said “but she was costing the insurance company too much money. They can indeed do that and they did.”
They next went to the insurance commissioner in the state where they lived and filed a complaint, which seemed like a pretty reasonable thing to do. He was sympathetic but confirmed the insurance company could cancel the policy at any time for any reason and he took no action. It is significant to note that he was a career insurance executive who had spent his entire life working for insurance carriers.
Later in life I actually served on the board of directors of an insurance company through an odd combination of circumstances. That was another real eye opener. To your local insurance agent, you might be a friend, but to the insurance underwriter you are just a mathematical equation. If your future expected premium payments exceed your future expected indemnity payments, they love you and want to keep you. If it is the other way around, they want rid of you. It doesn’t matter what premiums you have paid in the past.
Most states now have laws prohibiting those old-fashioned unethical insurance practices experienced by my grandparents. But those laws didn’t just come about through the largesse of insurance underwriters. Those laws were won through a lot of hard work by unions and consumer groups and they are overseen by the state insurance commissioner. We need a diligent insurance commissioner to look out for the interests of the “risks.” (That’s what your insurance underwriter calls you when you’re not around: “Our risk, Tom”.)
This is not an endorsement for any candidate for the office of insurance commissioner. I don’t know anything about either the incumbent or any of the challengers. But that is one race I am going to research before casting my ballot. You should, too.
Tom McCune is vice mayor of Belmont.
