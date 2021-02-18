In the past few weeks, the return-to-school debate has heated up. After San Francisco sued its school board and district, parties quickly negotiated an agreement under which in-person schooling would resume. The Palo Alto Unified School District released a reopening proposal that implemented a creative approach to prevent the need for schedule changes.
And here in San Mateo and Foster City, the San Mateo Daily Journal brought greater attention to a question parents have been asking San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District (SMFCSD) for months: When will middle school kids get back to campuses? This issue has loomed since last summer when the school board voted to begin the 2020–21 school year in distance learning (DL).
At the time, the decision made sense. With COVID cases on the rise, little understanding of the virus’ spread, and the district’s hybrid plan that put kids in contact with as many as 120 other students a day, families accepted the plan. But as COVID numbers began to improve, the district stayed silent — not only regarding hybrid plans but also in-person instruction for special needs and struggling students. By November, parents were speaking up at school board meetings, demanding to know more about the plans for middle school.
So parents were surprised on Jan. 21 when the district asserted that July’s vote to open in DL was actually intended for the entire school year. Nevertheless, the board directed the district to make a plan to bring all middle schoolers back to school this spring. While some teachers in the district expressed shock, after nine months, it is well past time for progress.
With little movement for so many months, middle school parents organized, and they are staying focused to ensure that the district follows through on the board’s request. Our kids require in-person attention from their teachers — screens filled with blank boxes don’t come close to replacing classroom connections. Too many students’ needs go unmet through DL, leading to a rise in mental health issues and a drop in achievement and learning, particularly for low-income, Black and Latinx students. Middle school kids do not deserve this neglect.
Parents began sharing stories at school board meetings, including one mom who spoke about her son. Last year, he loved school and was on the honor roll but now his grades have plummeted. In DL, he has mastered knowing how to log on to his classes but also how to log off mentally, emotionally and physically. “He is not with his friends,” she said. “He’s not able to be an athlete. And more importantly, he has lost the drive, the passion [for education].”
There are several success stories in surrounding districts — schools that remained open throughout the purple-tiered winter surge and experienced only a handful of suspected in-school COVID transmission cases. SMFCSD should learn from them to focus on how to make in-person learning work safely. Teachers need to be able to trust the district, which shows little transparency around return-to-school plans. It is imperative that the district to do better. This means including teachers in current planning, seeking community input, and ensuring that no teacher questions the district’s integrity, and no parent is ignored and deceived.
While too many voices were absent in the initial DL planning — parents, students, teachers — we now have a board directive, and we are confident that the district can create an acceptable, safe plan. We must finally be serious and sober in our efforts. It is glaringly obvious that for most middle school students, distance learning is not working. After a year of DL, it is time to bring the kids back to school.
Specific measures will help make the leap to in-person schooling. Here are a few ideas to start that process:
• Ask the community for help. Teachers, parents and staff can collaborate to find mutually agreeable solutions in which many people’s wants are met.
Look to neighboring districts with successful returns, like Menlo Park, as a guide.
• Dig into the details. Middle schools must survey families to determine how many students want to return.
• Identify teachers eager to return to school and find out what supports they need to feel safe in a hybrid classroom.
• Make clear that once teachers are vaccinated, they are expected to be back in person.
All families in our district deserve the opportunity to choose the best path for their children. Working together, we can make this a reality for kids.
Rena Korb is a writer, and Molly Glover Gallatin is a marketing VP. They both live in San Mateo with their families and have kids in middle school.
