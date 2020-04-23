Telecommuting has become the modus operandi for many in San Mateo County during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is not the first time in our county’s history when working remotely was the only option. Remember the days and weeks after the Loma Prieta earthquake when many businesses were forced to shift their operations to remote locations until their offices and infrastructure were deemed safe. What is different this time around is the technology that supports telecommuting and the enormous number of workers who have adapted to this mode in such a short amount of time.
As health, business and civic leaders are contemplating what “return to normal” means and when it will happen, Commute.org is encouraging employers to embrace telework as an essential piece of the long-term solution. As San Mateo County’s transportation demand management agency, we have long espoused telecommuting as the best alternative for combating traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions. As we plan for the next phase in this crisis where social distancing is still likely to be required and workers are reluctant to return to public transit and shared-ride commuting, the employers in San Mateo County can and should take the lead embracing telecommuting as a long-term solution.
For businesses that have been reluctant to let employees work remotely, they are now seeing in real-time how telework arrangements can work. Telework is proven to be beneficial to employee’s health and wellness which directly benefits employers. By adopting a broad telework strategy, employers will need less physical space and will have access to a larger talent pool. When combined, these factors will make organizations stronger and more competitive.
Research suggests that telecommuting, under normal circumstances, generally has positive outcomes for employees. It is one of the reasons why telecommuting has been the fastest growing “commute” mode over the past decade. Teleworkers report increased job satisfaction and a greater sense of autonomy.
But does that hold true in the current situation in which employees have been forced to work remotely? The answer likely varies by individual. For some, telecommuting is not new at all. According to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s Vital Signs report, 5% of the San Mateo County workforce telecommuted regularly in 2016 and that number has surely grown in the years since.
Telecommuting brings with it a set of challenges that extend beyond the barking dogs during conference calls and children inadvertently making appearances on a Zoom meeting. For instance, not all workers are able to take advantage of teleworking — not because their job cannot be done remotely but because they do not have the tools and technology at their location to support it. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2018 approximately 10.3% of San Mateo County households lack broadband access which is an essential tool to support telework. Employers and local officials need to work together to make sure all our county’s residents and employees can overcome the limitations of technology.
Those workers who have been thrust into a remote work environment during this crisis know firsthand that isolation needs to be balanced with interaction. This is something we take for granted in the office but only learn its value when we are forced to work remotely. Commute.org has compiled a set of tips for employees and employers as they work together to find the right balance. For instance, Commute.org set up a virtual “water cooler” chat room inside the agency’s remote software tool. It has proven to be a great way for us to stay connected on a social level while we are physically distant.
Allowing employees to continue teleworking in the post-pandemic “new normal” can yield dramatic results in San Mateo County. Not only can we significantly decrease traffic congestion, but we can continue to attract and retain businesses that might otherwise look elsewhere for less expensive alternatives.
Please visit our more information on how Commute.org is supporting telework in San Mateo County.
John Ford is the executive director of Commute.org.
