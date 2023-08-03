Abagail Moffatt

Abagail Moffatt

As a teen, social media is entrenched in everything we do. Conversations happen on Snapchat, experiences are curated on Instagram, and entertainment is found on TikTok. As the first generation to grow up immersed in a digital world, it’s how we connect, share and learn about the world around us.

According to the U.S. Surgeon General, up to 95% of young people ages 13-17 use a social media platform, nearly two-thirds use it daily and one-third report using social media “almost constantly.” However, with our brains not fully developed until around the age of 25, the consequences of spending so much time online — coupled with the amount of misinformation, disinformation and cyberbullying — are approaching a calamity.

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

craigwiesner
craigwiesner

Thanks for this well-written column. Media literacy should be woven into K-12 in age appropriate ways and adults will hopefully also seek out ways to improve their own media literacy. A dear friend, Amy Jussel, has been working on this for years thoguh her organization, shapingyouth.org

Report Add Reply
Ray Fowler
Ray Fowler

Abagail, thanks for a thoughtful and insightful op-ed piece. Without a doubt, teens need media literacy, and the parents of those of teens also need to learn about the dangers of misinformation in social media.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription