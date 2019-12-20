While you are wrapping up your holiday presents, we at Samaritan House are wrapping up our Holiday Program with a massive “Toy Shop” at the San Mateo County Event Center. It’s the biggest gift event in our county for thousands of children from low-income families, all free to them and full of cheer for these working poor households.
The “Toy Shop” is the culmination of two months of extra care and support for our neighbors in need, starting before Thanksgiving and running through Christmas. But it is actually almost a yearlong effort by Samaritan House supporters and volunteers: families, schools, companies, religious and civic organizations, and many more.
Volunteers and donations are at the heart of everything we do at Samaritan House. Forty percent of our budget comes from in-kind gifts of food and personal or professional labor. It’s a tribute to the kindness of our community helping its own members, who most need support to keep working at the base of our local economy.
It’s personal to me, and I’ll bet if you really ask about the people you see and work alongside every day you’ll find that it’s closer to you than you imagine. Let me give you an example.
A friend of mine, a single mother working hard at a low-wage service position, never told me she needed the help until she found out that I started at Samaritan House. Then I learned that she had been blessed to receive housing, food and health care for herself and her children for years from us.
From that stable foundation we helped her create, she is now able to handle much of what her little household needs. Unfortunately, her meager salary runs out long before she is able to share Christmas with her children. So she still comes to us for that holiday boost of food and gifts for the kids. And what a boost in their spirits it provides.
An elderly couple comes to our Food Pantry every week for assistance. When they received a home visit with gifts and food from our Holiday Family and Senior Sharing Program they told us: “We are so moved. And It’s not so much about receiving these gifts that make it touching, but it’s about the gesture and heart.” We asked if they needed anything more, and they declined, suggesting that we save it for families that might need it even more.
This extra free assistance isn’t frivolous. When all the world is hearing “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” our hard-working but poor neighbors are hearing empty growling stomachs and feeling left out of the community they help build.
They truly need our help all year long, not just at the holiday season.
Honestly, I’m still glad about the outpouring of good will at this time of year, when folks are thinking of family and generosity, even though we need you to help our clients the rest of the time as well. That’s because I know that giving and volunteering at Thanksgiving and Christmas time is a gateway to finding how wonderful it feels to be involved in your own community. Doing well by doing good, as they say.
Believe it or not, 1 in 5 people in San Mateo County lives below sustainability, while we live in the richest area in the United States.
Our local nonprofit organizations do so much to keep our economy and our community running smoothly. We work hard together because the need in our towns is far greater than any one organization — or all of us put together — can fill.
I urge you to find your cause and join it. Surely the antidote to feeling helpless in an uncertain world is helping others.
You will fill your heart even as you fill their needs.
So have a great holiday, be good to your family and friends, take care of yourself, and please consider how good you will feel by helping us take care of our neighbors in need, who struggle all around us all year.
Bart A. Charlow is the CEO of Samaritan House.
