I had the opportunity to attend college at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. I arrived there beaming with excitement in August 1998 for the men’s soccer preseason. A couple of weeks later I met my roommate, a proud Chicano from south Texas. In all, eight of us were people of Mexican descent living on the fourth floor of the same college dorm. “Wow was this the norm?” I asked.
It wasn’t. The student newspaper would later report that the university had inadvertently left some cohorts of underrepresented students together. But, for all the faults, the university worked really hard to build a diverse community to make every student’s experience richer.
At the time, I remember feeling sensitive to any intimation that I was there because of affirmative action. But over time, my perspective has changed. I’ve come to understand that the university may have factored my academic and athletic credentials, plus my life-experience, into its admissions decision. By doing so, it determined that having me there contributed to educational diversity, the basis for affirmative action.
Unfortunately, the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down race-based admissions imperils educational diversity on college campuses. It alienates students from underrepresented groups and diminishes their present and future opportunities. It pits brown and Black communities against the Asian-American community even when there are more shared interests than not. Students on college campuses, moving forward, will experience college with a more homogeneous student body, at a time when U.S. demography is moving in the opposite direction.
To limit the impact, our institutions of higher learning must double down on need-blind admissions and fund first-generation college students moving forward. In practice, this means doing the on-the-ground work of building student pipelines from underserved geographies. It calls for colleges and universities to offer students and families more options to fund education, to guide students to succeed while enrolled, and to teach them to navigate the job market after graduation.
If done right, low income and first-generation students will succeed. Students in the majority will gain friendships and experiences that open their eyes to how their counterparts experience life. If we get this right at the city, county and state level, one day we may even narrow race and class divides across the United States.
Promoting educational diversity won’t be easy. It will require action and awareness by every one of us. Here are some actions each of us can take right away.
Read Justices Sotomayor and Brown-Jackson’s dissent opinions to the “Students for fair admissions, Inc v. President and Fellows of Harvard College” case decided June 29, 2023. They make it clear why striking down affirmative action is a step backward and one tantamount to ignorance on the part of all of us.
Understand your and your community’s role and place in history. Until we understand and acknowledge how inequity disadvantages whole segments of our society, we remain accomplices. The Ruth J. Simmons Center for the Study of Slavery and Justice is one entry point, albeit specific to Brown. The California Reparations report issued on June 29, 2023, is another.
Press our neighbors and elected officials to change policies that reduce residential and commercial tax rates at the expense of funding education. Paying more into public education is an insurance policy for this country’s future. It makes the economy more competitive, our society more cohesive and our education more equitable.
The Supreme Court majority’s decision to strike down affirmative action isn’t an underrepresented people’s problem; it is our collective problem. It will take all of us to address it.
Pablo Quintanilla works in technology in San Mateo County.
