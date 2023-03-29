“We tell ourselves stories in order to live,” the essayist Rebecca Solnit has written.
These days, I spend many morning hours in the Burlingame Library volunteering, trying — and sometimes succeeding — to stay out of the staff’s way. It’s hard to imagine a time before libraries — before books — when so much of what each of us might know had to be remembered; when those first tales were still told to us around a nighttime fire by storytellers who wandered from village to village, and who flourished in all the countries of the world before there were any printed books. Five-thousand years ago in Mesopotamia, when river clay was dried into tablets and written upon, the stories of our lives began to be recorded — the experience of a lunar eclipse, perhaps — and might, centuries later be discovered and, in so doing, live beyond those ancient moments.
From childhood to the end of adulthood, our stories connect us to who we are, who we have been, and where our imaginations might take us if we allow them flight.
Just inside the entrance of the library I often walk by a small door, no higher than 4 feet tall that resides in the middle of a wall. It’s only for children, who sometimes squeal when they first see it. Turning its knob, they set foot — or crawl — into a room that exists solely for their pleasure. The grown-ups — who hold so much of the power when we are children — have their own spaces in the library, but this room belongs entirely to readers whose page turning is often done on the floor. Arrayed about them are more doors, but doors of astonishments: books, that they themselves have chosen — which can make all the difference in the world when one’s own voice is something still in the act of becoming.
A friend once told me that when she was a child, a visit to her local library held wonders that were similar to a trunk her first grade teacher had sitting in a corner of the classroom. It was overflowing with all sorts of costumes to try on: ballerina tutus or cowboy hats, carpenter belts and velvet capes — the many possibilities of where the students’ stories might take them that day.
A library, in many ways, is a keeper of our costumes, of all the roles and journeys we’ve taken — or imagined — as human beings. It enables us to experience the lives of others, but it also allows us to forget, storing that forgetting while we venture out to make new stories in the present tense.
My own day sometimes continues at a coffee shop on Burlingame Avenue. Sitting at tables will certainly be folks bent over their computers, but, more often than not, these places are filled with people in deep conversation, recounting the narratives of their lives.
I read once that our stories — our versions of the truth — are like our companions, and we search constantly for the words that give them life.
In this same café, I’ve told someone of an old friendship of mine that, through actions I’ve always regretted, I lost forever. I’ve listened to a woman I’d known most of my adult life speak of discovering the love she thought she would never find, and who broke into tears describing her great surprise at this life-altering event, tears that she had no desire to hide. And, on another day, my brother and I recalled memory after memory of our childhood, memories that we had both forgotten, that were only refound after our mother’s death.
Stories sustain us, and to get through life, I believe, it greatly helps to have someone to tell them to.
Every morning — before I walk to the library — my wife JoAnneh and I lie in bed and hold one another before rising. I have to admit, it was her idea. But, now I know it’s a way of beginning the story of each day — no matter what else might occur — with our steadfast faith in love and fidelity. Our days cannot take away these few minutes we have privately written together, this story that helps us to close ranks against the possible commotion that the following hours may bring. Invisibly, this time aids us in finding our way through.
Many hours later, the two of us, often with a glass of wine in hand, will settle ourselves onto the sofa and describe to one another the story of our day. “You won’t believe what happened,” one of us might say, almost like the beginning of one those folk tales we read as kids. While we sit in the gradually darkening room, each of us puts our own life aside to enter into the life of the other, finding sanctuary in these tales that belong only to us.
Mike Nagler is a member of the Burlingame Library Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.