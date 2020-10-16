Hymn singing and music making have always been my favorite part of church going. I grew up in a church where the language of worship was Latin, which almost no one spoke. I still remember how the church came alive with fervor in the collective act of singing. Sixty years later I still remember the words to hymns that I didn’t learn the meaning of until years later:
O salutaris Hostia,
Quae caeli pandis ostium:
Just the very act of raising our voices together in sacred moments transported us. We worshipped in a gymnasium with cinder block walls, not exactly a cathedral, but singing transformed that place and combined with bells, incense and the smell of beeswax to bring us into the very presence of heaven. We synchronized our voices, using our bodies to produce an offering to God. I’ve forgotten the sermons, but I can still sing the songs.
Today I’m a Protestant pastor in a tradition with minimal ritual but where hymn singing remains the central and unifying act of worship. Historically our spiritual ancestors brought their hymns on the Mayflower, and they published the first book in English in this country, the Bay Psalm Book. When we sing I feel the same thrill I felt as a child — making harmonies, using piano and organ and guitar, unifying us as community as we join together to proclaim in song:
I sing the mighty pow’r of God, that made the mountains rise,
That spread the flowing seas abroad, and built the lofty skies.
I sing the wisdom that ordained the sun to rule the day;
The moon shines full at His command, and all the stars obey. (Isaac Watts)
For the last six months now my church has been gathering only on Zoom. I’m happy to say we have kept together — sometimes our Zoom attendance exceeds our attendance from when we gathered in person! I still preach — we share our prayers with each other — we take communion in our homes, each of sharing bread and cup at the same time as I pronounce the sacred words, “On the night before he died, Jesus gathered with friends … This is my body …This is my blood.” Our conservatory trained musician pre-records classical pieces for the prelude. Soloists join us and accompany themselves or sing unaccompanied sacred repertoire and occasionally a secular song with spiritual significance. Recently we heard “Somewhere” from “West Side Story”:
There’s a time for us
Someday there’ll be a time for us
Time together with time to spare
Time to learn
Time to care …
Someday, Somewhere ... (Stephen Sondheim)
Listening to these words allowed us to imagine a time not only in the life to come but here and now, maybe next year, when we will be able to gather post-coronavirus. We still sing hymns — the verses are recorded on the piano, and announced one stanza at a time, and the words are displayed, but we all sing with microphones muted because if we try to sing with microphones on we don’t exactly make a joyful noise — instead it sounds like meaningless cacophony, one that causes even our pets to flee the room. We have not heard the sound of our combined voices in six months. This is not hyper-caution: Our congregation includes one of the first recorded cases of COVID-19 in San Mateo County. We suspended worship a week before many churches. Fortunately, our church member recovered.
We love the beauty of congregational song, but we place a higher value on one another’s lives. We can still sing hymns at home for private devotion. At the risk of sounding a little eccentric, I should add that hymns are my hobby — I have over a thousand hymnbooks in my personal collection. If you need one for personal use, contact me and I’ll make sure you get one.
We may be able to open for worship soon. But just because it’s permitted doesn’t mean we should. God will get along without the sound of our choirs until it’s truly safe. “New occasions teach new duties, time makes ancient good uncouth,” the hymn writer James Russell Lowell reminds us.
Someday soon our church will gather again, and we’ll sing our favorite hymn:
When we’ve been there ten thousand years,
Bright shining as the sun,
We’ve no less days to sing God’s praise
Than when we first begun.
Until then, to paraphrase Psalm 96:1, “Let’s sing a SAFE song unto God.”
The Rev. Jim Mitulski is pastor of Island United Church UCC in Foster City and a member of the Peninsula Solidarity Cohort. He is a lifetime member of the Hymn Society of the United States and Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.