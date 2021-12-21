Silicon Valley needs its own military policy for the defense of Taiwan. Do not be distracted by the attention to Russia’s expansionist efforts toward Ukraine. The real action on the world stage revolves around the consequences of the Chinese leadership following through on their plans to violently absorb Taiwan. Silicon Valley cannot just pull out the lawn chairs and observe. China can be stopped.
The importance of Taiwan in the global semiconductor industry is well known. As the most advanced chip designs we count on are shipped to Taiwan for fabrication because we cannot do it here, Tsu-Jae King Liu, dean of the UC Berkeley College of Engineering has warned: “Systems that we rely upon for communications, commerce, defense and more are in jeopardy because the United States has lost its leadership in semiconductor manufacturing.” The U.S. secretary of state says Taiwan is “critical to the global high-tech economy.” The “loss” of Taiwan would cause catastrophic worldwide disruption.
Australia, Japan and others in Asia are increasingly concerned about President Xi’s plans to absorb China during his reign, and his apparent willingness to do so through a military invasion. The Taiwan Defense Minister says that tensions with China are at the highest in 40 years. Speculation is rampant as to when China may make a real military move beyond its current massive incursions into Taiwan air space, but military observers think it could be anywhere from as soon as two years to within eight years or so.
The United States adheres to the One China Policy, recognizing Taiwan as a part of China, and has agreed not to interfere with a peaceful unification if that is what the Taiwanese people want. A democracy of over 24 million people, the Taiwanese do not want to be absorbed. But while the United States has an obligation to supply Taiwan with military capabilities to defend itself against a military incursion and has gone as far as to recently station U.S. military advisors there to help train the Taiwanese military, it has no treaty obligation to defend Taiwan. The United States operates on what it terms “strategic ambiguity.” In other words, maybe we will and maybe we will not defend Taiwan. Despite chest thumping from Republicans and Democrats alike, and statements from the Biden administration, Chinese political and military leadership doubt the will of the United States to do so.
In U.S. military circles the debate is whether U.S. policy should be one of “denial” — deploy the military resources that could actually stop the Chinese from a successful forced unification, or “deterrence by punishment” — punish China militarily and economically after the fact to force a withdrawal. Either case is premised on having the “will” to act. It is likely only denial will work but the military capability in Taiwan, and the current deployment of resources by the United States and others is not sufficient. Time is running out to act.
What should a Silicon Valley military policy be?
Encourage greater military cooperation between Taiwan, Japan, the United States, and other allies to leverage existing capabilities aimed at China.
Advocate that we and our allies quickly provide Taiwan the types of things that can fend off an invasion. For example, anti-ship cruise missiles, advanced defensive missiles, mines, and better offensive and defensive cybersecurity capability.
Support the deployment of additional military advisors to Taiwan to increase training at all levels.
Support the allocation of more dollars aimed at increasing U.S. naval and intelligence capabilities in the region.
Remind the Chinese leadership that the One China policy is based on a peaceful unification subject to the will of the Taiwanese people, and that we support a military policy that is aimed at defending Taiwan.
Chinese leadership and proxy actors continue to attack our democratic institutions and maliciously sow discord among our citizens with the aim of weakening us. Silicon Valley must get off the lawn chair and into the battle.
Jim Hartnett is an attorney, consultant, former member of Naval Security Group, certificate holder from Harvard Kennedy School on programs in national and international security, and cybersecurity. He is the former general manager and CEO of the San Mateo County Transit District.
