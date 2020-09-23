San Carlos’ city budget will be reviewed for approval at the next council meeting Sept. 28. The city has been operating under a continuing budget resolution since July 1 (when the fiscal year begins) because COVID-19 delayed its normal budget cycle.
The proposed budget anticipates lower revenue as well as higher costs specifically related to the ongoing pandemic. But it also forecasts almost $30 million in reserves next June 30. On paper it looks like those reserves are mostly earmarked for specific things. In reality, the money can be spent on any lawful purpose the council determines is in the public interest.
Thirty-million dollars is a very healthy cushion, putting the city in position to ride out the pandemic without undue strain. Even if things get worse instead of better it’s more than enough to give the council time to restructure operations.
Which means we have the capacity to improve lives today while still protecting our future.
COVID-19 is hurting everyone’s pocketbook, even if they can work full time. While overall inflation is remaining relatively benign the cost of items most often purchased by those at the lower end of the socioeconomic ladder has accelerated significantly. It’s luxury and infrequently purchased goods whose prices have stabilized or fallen. Bottom-line, those least able to bear higher costs are being hit harder than most.
The council has been surprisingly hesitant to use our reserves to mitigate the effects of the pandemic. Several hundred thousands of dollars was spent on emergency assistance, including the resources needed to close off part of our downtown to enable outdoor dining to help our restaurants. Overall, most of the money, and the council’s attention, is focused on helping local businesses. Yet there’s a lot more to San Carlos than its businesses.
I reminded my colleagues of this odd imbalance at our last meeting. When I asked for a discussion of what more we could do for struggling residents only one person joined me in the request. Which means, under our agenda setting rules, it won’t happen.
We’re not even being as decent an employer as we could be, and ought to be. The council pushed three of its four employee bargaining units to forgo any cost of living increase (I opposed those efforts). The fourth unit’s contract doesn’t end until next year, so its members are benefiting from a previously agreed to increase.
These aren’t highly paid management positions. More than 80% of these hard-working employees might qualify for affordable housing support. They are the rank-and-file who deliver public services needed even during a global health crisis. They clean our storm drains to keep our homes and businesses from flooding, control brush to reduce wildfire risks, fix potholes and sidewalks, clean our streets, set up and maintain the barriers allowing outdoor dining to take place, run our senior programs, maintain our parks against the day we can reopen them broadly, and keep all our toilets working, among many other things.
Six-hundred-thousand dollars — 2% of that $30 million in reserves and 1% of the proposed budget — would provide them some important breathing room.
If there was ever a time when we ought not to be overly tight-fisted it’s now. Our employees have previously agreed to givebacks or accepted no cost of living adjustment multiple times over the years. That shows a willingness to sacrifice on behalf of the community they serve when the need truly exists.
Such loyalty is immensely valuable and shouldn’t be taken advantage of. Particularly by a community which rightfully calls itself the City of Good Living.
To that end, I’ll be offering a budget amendment to allow a reasonable, negotiated cost of living adjustment for the rank-and-file. I hope my colleagues agree to it, for a very simple reason: It’s the right thing to do.
And who knows? Maybe it’ll spark a desire to see what more we can do for our residents. I’d like to see that, too.
Mark Olbert is a member of the San Carlos City Council.
