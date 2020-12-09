There seems to be a little confusion about school reopening, so let’s set the record straight: schools are open. Teachers, food service workers, paraprofessionals, custodians, administrative assistants, counselors, maintenance workers and countless others are working tirelessly to keep schools open. Whether in-person or remote, school employees show up every day, doing their best to make school work for students.
This spring, shelter-in-place orders forced teachers to convert their professional craft to a virtual platform within days, all while the federal government continued to reject the threat of COVID-19. Parents and caregivers responded with tribute videos, Facebook posts and memes calling for increased pay for teachers as those outside the education world got a glimpse of what it takes to educate the future. Many learned quickly that teachers are essential and engage in heroic acts every day.
All the while, school leaders pleaded with legislators to provide the critical resources to ensure continuity of learning and adequate safeguards to protect student, family and employee safety. The state took action by, among other things, avoiding funding cuts (for an already grossly underfunded school system); providing two months worth of PPE and cleaning supplies (the school year is 10 months long); securing technology equipment and internet access for students and schools in record time (as if these things weren’t necessary prepandemic). It seemed as though we were finally ready to acknowledge that children should be a priority even in the toughest of times.
With mounting pressure to teach students in-person (and remotely, simultaneously) while enforcing mask use, maintaining physical distance (which is pedagogically unsound), wiping down surfaces and staggering exits, teachers are at the brink. The time for celebrating heroes is over. As fall becomes winter, teachers and school leaders have become obstructionists in the eyes of many for asking a fundamental question: How will you keep us safe? Remember when teachers’ safety concerns were only about school shootings? There’s no drill for what we’re facing now. You either get it right, or people get sick. For children to return to campus, that’s a risk others are willing to take on teachers’ behalf. Sadly, teachers aren’t unaccustomed to decisions about their profession and livelihood being made by those furthest from the classroom. It is a basic premise of a school system created and maintained by interest groups.
Teachers, administrators and school board members have never backed down from fighting for children. We want students on campus as soon as safely possible, and any narrative or allusion to the contrary is political pandering. But let’s be clear about what that will take.
First, recognize that schooling through a pandemic requires prioritizing children in policy and funding, which we talk about but fail to do well in practice. All the things our local legislators indicated they are “working with state agencies to require” are the very things that educators must have for students to return to campus. When exactly will those things be available? Teachers and school leaders are working hard every day to plan for the safe return of students. But full support from the state, in the form of time, funding and resources, is critical if those plans are to become actionable.
Second, leave the return-to-campus conversation to professional educators, and the local communities and school boards supporting their work. Going on a media blitz with local media outlets to pile additional pressure on already overworked teachers, principals and superintendents will not expedite this process; ensuring that the state provides the necessary resources to bring our students back to campus while keeping children, families, school employees and our communities safe will. We faced a severe teacher shortage before March 2020, and these additional pressures will only exacerbate an already acute challenge.
Third, stop oversimplifying a complex problem that none of us have ever faced by proclaiming that immediately reopening schools will solve the mental health crisis, insidious opportunity gap and debilitating underfunding our schools were already battling prepandemic. While schools work to bring back the students in most need, particularly those in PK-5, students with individualized education programs, and those doing distance learning with limited resources and support, returning all students to every campus at all grade levels is easier said than done. Opening a campus of 2,000 teens navigating five to seven different classes a day is a complex task in “normal” times; doing so in a pandemic will require sustained testing, transparent contact tracing and prioritizing educators as essential workers for the vaccine.
Let’s take a moment to thank every school employee for doing what they have spent their entire careers doing: putting children first. More importantly, let’s go a step beyond thanks by demanding that our legislators prioritize children.
Hector Camacho is president of the San Mateo County Board of Education and a high school administrator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.