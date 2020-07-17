I spent years filling out ridiculous Caltrain timecards. I worked for Caltrain on and off for more than a decade. As the agency’s public face for much of that time, I filled out timecards each week detailing the tasks I completed and to which agency they could be attributed.
The reality is that Caltrain’s funding partners benefited from the free labor of SamTrans employees for decades.
For those who haven’t heard the common San Mateo County Transit District trope, I wore “three hats.” I split my workday, week, month or year, between SamTrans, Caltrain and the San Mateo County Transportation Authority (TA).
It was the proud contention of Transit District employees that most of us were able to serve three masters seamlessly.
So, I would fill out timecards allocating the hours I spent on Caltrain issues, SamTrans issues and TA issues. The secret was that I was meant to follow a basic formula worked out through funding at the beginning of each fiscal year, roughly 50% of my time was allocated to SamTrans, 40% to Caltrain and 10% to the TA.
But during the weeks I spent showing up to back-to-back rail fatalities in the middle of the night, it wasn’t 40% of my time. During the weeks, I spent every night going to council and public meetings to explain Caltrain’s capital construction programs, it wasn’t 40% of my time. During those rough days when we first launched Giants’ service and stood on rail platforms all weekend trying to help new customers, it wasn’t 40% of my time.
When we were volunteering as ambassadors to explain the new 49ers service, or the sudden changes due to construction, I never saw a single San Francisco or Santa Clara County employee out volunteering alongside the many SamTrans employees to support the new Caltrain service.
We carried these extra duties because we were passionate about the responsibility with which we were entrusted: the care and feeding of the singular commuter rail system connecting San Francisco and San Jose.
Caltrain has been historically successful. It sits among the nation’s most efficient transit systems when measured by farebox recovery. Most transit systems are lucky to cover a quarter of their costs through farebox receipts, Caltrain covers roughly 70% of its operating costs through the farebox.
In FY 2020, Caltrain passed an operating budget of about $155 million. That included funding for just 66 full-time employees. Let’s compare that to San Francisco’s MUNI system, which carries far more riders but at a far greater cost. MUNI operates with a budget of about $1.2 billion and a farebox recovery target of 26.7%, which they haven’t even achieved since FY 2015. But please, tell me more about the ineffectiveness of Caltrain’s governance.
Caltrain’s staff has brought in huge federal investments for a relatively small system, allowing the 150-year-old railroad to electrify its entire 50-mile rail corridor for a cost of approximately $2 billion. This is a lot of money. But when considered in the context of other Bay Area construction expenditures, it’s a model of efficiency. SF MUNI’s Central Subway Project, which adds four stations along a 1.7-mile alignment will cost nearly the same at $1.5 billion. VTA’s 6-mile extension of BART to Santa Clara is projected to cost $5 billion. In this context, Caltrain’s 50-mile electrification project brings significant regional benefits for a far lower cost.
More than 150 years ago, the rail corridor, that we now know as Caltrain, formed the heartbeat of our Peninsula’s downtowns. Caltrain’s ridership has been the economic heartbeat of Silicon Valley ever since.
Our old girl is on life support, but she can still be saved.
Tell Caltrain’s board members and their agencies that you want the right to decide Caltrain’s future in November.
Jayme Ackemann is the former director of Marketing and Communications, Caltrain, SamTrans and the San Mateo County Transportation Authority. She spent most of her 20 year career working on the Bay Area’s public transportation and infrastructure challenges. She held leadership roles at the San Mateo County Transit District, Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District and San Jose Water. Follow her on Twitter @jaymeackemann.
(1) comment
What is not taking place with both Bart and Caltrain is a discussion about its employees. Government run with union employees is what the problem is here. As long as both don't listen to the taxpayers, the taxpayers won't be listening to them. Good luck with your train, don't look at taxpayers once again to bail you out, we are sick and tired of government run transportation always taking the side of their employee unions and not making the hard decisions they should have been making for years. Time to learn a tough lesson.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.