The COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of uncertainty. It exposed and accentuated many disconnections in our communities, one of them being the ability to participate in advisory and governing spaces.
The changes to meeting participation encouraged and assisted folks who have not been able to participate due to different issues in their lives like transportation, child care, distance, illness or disability. As we transition back to pre-pandemic life, one of the problems is the Brown Act — the rules that govern our meetings and participation. The Brown Act needs to be revised to keep up with modern times.
The Brown Act, authored by Assemblymember Ralph M. Brown, was passed in 1953. The law enforces the public’s right to access and participate in public meetings of local governing and advisory bodies with the purpose of ensuring accessibility and transparency about decisions being made. When the COVID-19 emergency and shelter-in-place orders were made in 2020, there needed to be some provisions in place to be able to meet virtually while protecting member and public access. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order in March 2020 and legislation was passed, temporarily amending the Brown Act.
Then, Newsom lifted the “state of emergency” order in February 2023 and virtual meeting participation for members would expire Feb. 28. On March 1, all meetings would return in person and all temporary provisions would no longer allow governing and advisory bodies to meet virtually without restrictions. Instead, those bodies would only be able to meet virtually if there were emergency circumstances or any other “just cause” as defined for nonemergencies and was approved by the entire governing or advisory body. That type of access for members would only be allowed twice a year if the governing or advisory body meets less than 10 times per year, three if the absences would be less than 20% of the meetings in a year, and must not exceed using this access for more than a three-month period. The member will also have to disclose their location and make sure it’s accessible to the public. If there are others present at that location, the member will have to explain who they are.
The state of emergency made it a lot easier to go from meeting to meeting, but now that everything is in person it is difficult to participate in different spaces because of accessibility and travel. Previously, people were able to participate while they were commuting, if they had transportation issues, child care needs, illnesses, disability-related needs, are students, etc.
It has been very difficult to have a quorum in governing and advisory meetings. People are being pulled in different directions. If they have a disability, do not drive or do not own a personal vehicle, the paratransit services can be very expensive and unreliable, inhibiting participation. Without having a quorum, decisions cannot be made and ultimately the community will suffer. Meeting spaces are also not always accessible. Sometimes the locations are not close to any transportation, the physical accessibility of the location may not be fully ADA accessible, and often the weather (as we have been seeing with the current storms) also makes it difficult to travel for some. This is also exceptionally hard for people who live in remote locations and don’t have access to a satellite location.
COVID-19 is not over, there are still people dying from it every week, every day. This poses an extreme hardship for folks who are disabled or have any other health issue to be comfortable and safe in in-person settings. Many of those people are serving on commissions, boards and committees but could lose their seats because they are required to be in person.
For many years, disability justice advocates and community members have asked for virtual access to meetings and there was always an excuse about cost, Brown Act, or lack of technology. The COVID-19 pandemic has proven that creating different types of access for participation is possible. Is virtual access only available when there are situations that affect the able-bodied/nondisabled community? Several coalitions in the disability justice community and other advocates throughout the state are pushing for the governor to continue access for people who cannot make meetings in person.
The Brown Act has been outdated for a very long time. Amending it to include hybrid meetings for members of governing and advisory bodies would be the best thing for diverse participation. During the height of the pandemic, the willingness to move to virtual, and hybrid made it obvious that all of the previous resistance had nothing to do with the lack of technology and resources. It was the resistance to change.
Ligia Andrade Zúñiga, M.P.A. (she/her/ella) is a social and disability justice activist committed to educating and empowering young people of color with disabilities around higher education, reproductive justice, civil rights, the independent living philosophy and disability justice. She lives in San Mateo and is a member of the San Mateo Union High School District Board of Trustees. Her opinion is her own.
