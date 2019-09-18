That fateful weekend 25 years ago began with me feeling a vague sense of anxiety, which had its origins in the mood swings that my brother Ron had due to the bipolar disease with which he struggled. Ron impulsively, and unannounced drove from his apartment in Kew Gardens, Queens, to our brother’s family home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, to be with our parents who were visiting Ken, Nancy and their children, from Florida where they lived.
Upon his arrival, I was told by Ken that Ron was particularly agitated. At the time, Ken and Nancy’s three children were fairly young and they were concerned about their safety. Though not directly threatening anyone, Ron was clearly not stable. In this state Ron was paranoid and accusatory. In fact, by Saturday afternoon Ken and Nancy saw fit to corral their children into their bedroom fearing that Ron may get violent.
I recall my father told me how, early that Sunday morning, he and Ron walked arm in arm down the street before he left for New York, and that they exchanged their love for one another. Ron promised he’d seek help. That would be the last time anyone would see Ron alive.
No one knows what transpired that Sunday or Monday with Ron. There was limited phone contact, and the anxiety we felt about his mental state washed over us all. My parents headed back to their Florida home early that Monday, and had spoken with Ron in the evening the day before, and he insisted that he was now fine, and that he was going to his psychiatrist the next day. Early that morning, ironically, Ken had a business trip to San Diego, where me and my family lived, and he stayed with us. When he arrived the first thing Ken told my wife, Pina and I was what had transpired that weekend.
There was a time in the mid-1970s when coming out gay was generally tainted with fear. It was even deemed to be a form of mental illness according to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual used by the psychiatric profession. Also, not many years later, HIV and AIDS became the killer that it was, particularly targeting gay men.
Ron came out in 1975 when he was 19. Though he never contracted HIV, many of his close friends died excruciatingly painful deaths from AIDS. For a young adult with a diagnosis of bipolar disease given to him a few years after he disclosed his sexual orientation, the combination of societal disparagement over LGBTQ people, and the broadening HIV/AIDS epidemic made it particularly hard for Ron.
Ron’s bipolar symptoms would ebb and flow often based on his compliance with medications. He hated the meds. They numbed his feelings, he would say. They dulled his enthusiasm for life, he would complain. They “weighed” him down, he thought. Still, it was the medication that tamped down the flourishing cycles of depression and mania, as well as the paranoia.
The patterns were always the same. He would decompensate while off his meds. He would find his way to a county mental health facility via an emergency room visit. He would be prescribed medications including lithium, Thorazine and some others to alleviate symptoms of the disease. And he would engage in some outpatient therapy.
Two months before he died, Ron told me that he was going off his meds because he was feeling fine, and that he was going to take some time off work to backpack through Europe. The medications were, once again, a burden to him. He had also discontinued his connection with the psychiatrist and counselor because he was tired of the stigma, he said, he wanted to be “normal.”
He never made it to Europe. He headed into the darkness that is mental illness, but this time he would not be able to, or perhaps not want to, repeat the cycle within the existing systems of care.
His suicide left me considering that, despite the compassion shown by most in the psychiatric profession, we are still lacking in our approach to mental illness. Medications haven’t improved much over the years. Our facilities tend to be maintenance only, and services have been cut resulting in the tremendous increase in homelessness.
Ron’s story should be a cautionary tale for what is needed to improve the care this country provides for its mentally ill. With stigmas still abounding, and funding still lacking, the question is, when?
Jordan Sher is a former teacher and psychiatric social worker who now writes about the human narrative. His recently self-published book called “Our Neighbors, Their Voices: True Stories of Immigrant Exodus” is being sold on Amazon. He lives with his wife in San Carlos.
