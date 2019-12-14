This holiday season, you’re invited to discover a different kind of store at the Hillsdale Shopping Center; a space that isn’t about buying or selling, so much as listening, learning and sharing. We call it “Re:Imagine Hillsdale” and sincerely hope you’ll drop in and give us the precious gift of a few moments of your time.
The central purpose of our “idea store” is to begin a conversation about how Hillsdale can best serve the needs of our customers, neighbors and the community in the years ahead. You see, after eight decades in retail, we’ve found that change is the only constant. And, that the only way to meet the challenge is to think ahead.
As a resident of Silicon Valley, you probably know that e-commerce is fast becoming the most popular way to shop and buy. It’s an exciting but disruptive development, with significant consequences for malls across America, Hillsdale included. The question now is, how will we carry our passion for retail into the future? Our North Block “experience center” is a step in the right direction, with its dynamic combination of entertainment, family fun, gourmet dining, specialty food options and upscale retail outlets. But we recognize it’s just a partial answer.
We’re also motivated by the city’s 2040 general planning process and believe it’s appropriate to follow suit, exploring our role in bringing that vision to life. As part of that, we think Hillsdale can and should play a useful part in addressing broader regional issues that center around housing, the environment, economic opportunity and transit.
And that’s where you come in. Walk through our storefront doors and you’ll discover an interactive exhibit designed to facilitate a dialogue about where we’ve been, where we are and the options for tomorrow. Most important, you’ll have several opportunities to help set the priorities that will shape how we move forward together. Of course, Hillsdale is all about families — and long-term planning means giving thought to the next generation — so we’ve also provided a unique way for your kids to have fun while they add their own ideas to the mix.
If there’s one thing to know about Re:Imagine Hillsdale, it’s this: we’re at the very beginning of a collaborative, inquisitive and respectful planning partnership with you and everyone we serve. While we appreciate that approaching things this way takes longer than forging ahead without public input, we’re determined to do what’s best for the city we’ve called home for the last 80 years. We want to be sure that whatever comes out of our conversations will always honor and celebrate the values and the qualities that make San Mateo special.
After all, as my grandfather, the visionary who founded our company, would have said: we can construct homes, whole neighborhoods and even a wonderful and well-loved shopping center — but the most important thing we can ever build is community
Please come Re:Imagine Hillsdale with us.
David D Bohannon II is president and CEO of the David D. Bohannon Organization, owners of the Hillsdale Shopping Center. Visit www.reimaginehillsdale.com to learn more.
