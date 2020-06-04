Democracy is inefficient. It is a lot easier for a single ruler or one with an obedient legislative body to make decisions and take action. Arriving at compromise is slow, painful and gives us strange results on occasion but I still believe it’s the best system available. We have a long history of local governance that dates back to before independence. It is part of the fabric of these United States of America and definitely a long tradition in San Mateo County.
Recent events have led to talk of dissolving special districts and councils in favor of a single governing board running San Mateo County a la San Francisco. This was recently suggested by Mark Simon in his column of Thursday, May 28, which prompted my response. As a councilmember, I take pride in what we do and his comments touched a nerve.
Our multiple jurisdictions in San Mateo County make for an inefficient process. One that pits the local priorities against those of the region. It allocates resources unevenly and some would say unfairly but it is a great example of democracy at work. At city councils throughout we have direct contact with our constituents and the process is closely followed by many. We provide a local forum to air grievances and participate in solutions. Our appointed commissions and committees are made up of neighbors whose views differ but they continue to provide answers that are unique to their cities. We don’t always agree, but we mostly conduct ourselves in a collegiate manner to get the business of the people done.
We are accused of NIMBY’ism and of having a parochial mentality when we vow to protect our own little corners of the world. We pander to those who elected us to protect what makes our cities great while allowing development. It is important that we maintain the unique personality of each of our wonderful cities and towns as this is part of what makes San Mateo County unique.
I have always favored regional cooperation and I hold up our Central County Fire Department as a shining example of how this can work. We have many other regional bodies that collaborate to further common interests requiring that cities relinquish some of their authority. We work together to address transportation, congestion, environmental issues, sea level rise and airport noise. The state has passed many laws that limit local power.
I understand how we need to address our objectives together but I don’t think we should allow the behavior of one representative and the failure of one body to taint what is a great example of representative democracy. We should revisit the need for some of our special districts. We should work to vote out those representatives incapable of civil behavior and endeavor to recruit new candidates. We should strengthen our regional cooperation but the idea of a single representative body governing all of San Mateo County makes me cringe. For now, I’ll keep our own brand of inefficient democracy with our patchwork of local councils and districts making decisions. So thank you, Mr. Simon, but no thank you.
Ricardo Ortiz is a member of the Burlingame City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.