Somehow it is December, again. 2021 was a hard year and so was the year before it.
Frankly, with the news of the omicron variant reaching California, our hopes for 2022 may not look as bright as they did a few weeks ago. And yet here in San Mateo County, in the Bay Area, and across much of California, we are OK. If you read this and other news sources regularly, you know there is much to be concerned about from our public health to the housing crisis. Yet, this is the season to reflect on what is going well.
From Diwali, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s, we find ourselves as a diverse community of different backgrounds at a time of bringing more light into our lives, despite the earlier literal darkness.
For me, as a Jewish person, I find this season to be one of reflection and consideration. Hanukkah, which is ending tonight, literally means dedication in Hebrew. This name comes from the rededication of the Second Temple following the Maccabean military victory.
Periodically asking oneself what am I dedicated to and why, is a meaningful personal exercise, which may have more value now than at other times of the year. I know that last year, after getting laid off, I dedicated myself to a thoughtful job search, dedicating myself to Zoom informational interviews. And this year, I am looking to connect and build community even with our current barriers.
While we consider 2022, I want to acknowledge and express gratitude for the abundance of community leaders who have already answered the call to run for office. We know that next year we will see competitive races for Congress, state Assembly, county supervisor and city councils up and down the Peninsula. I so appreciate this competition of ideas and the local press to cover the races.
In our times of isolation, lockdown and a culture of social media, many of us are guilty of forgetting the person on the other end of our comments. I have heard that our former Congressman Tom Lantos used to describe his district as “a hotbed for civil rest.” While we are a far cry from some of the most sensational behavior on television, the comments of local pages and even here frequently lack the respect our community deserves. We all have the opportunity to do better next year.
As we close, what has been a challenging year, I wish all of you a happy and healthy new year with light, gratitude and increased joy.
Sarah Fields works as the director of Bay Area Programs for the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America, an organization inspiring ideas for Jewish leadership through text-based learning. In her spare time, she serves as the northern vice chair of the San Mateo County Democratic Party, on the city of San Mateo Parks and Recreation Commission and is an active member of the Peninsula Multifaith Coalition. The views expressed here are her own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.