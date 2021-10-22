For me, the lyrics to Don McLean’s 1971 iconic song “American Pie” are a metaphor for the changing times.
“When I read about his widowed bride
Something touched me deep inside
The day the music died
So, bye-bye, Miss American Pie
Drove my Chevy to the levee, but the levee was dry”
As I hum this song, I am reminded of my first car, a 1967 Chevy Camaro, in that era a very popular car. Do you remember Foster City in the 1970s? The Foster City levee was a gathering place for youth, a place to ride dirt bikes, and have fun with friends. As I now take my considerably less cool Chevy (not the Camaro of my youth but an SUV I lovingly call Blue Thunder) to our levee I find myself reflecting on the last 10 months on the Foster City Council.
I am living my dream, serving the community I love. This work is not for the faint of heart and just like the changing times in the song, the change from running for council to serving as a councilmember has been a big change for me. Learning the detailed inner workings of our city government, the processes and the constraints we have to operate under, well, it can be frustrating at times. But I, with my fellow councilmembers, always focus on what is best for Foster City. I am honored to serve the community we all love and it’s a responsibility I don’t take lightly. We all spend hours preparing for council meetings, and the council is working tirelessly together with our interim city manager and our city attorney to deliver the best for our community, both today and in years to come.
Every year the council lays out vision and policy priorities. This year our priorities include:
• Ensuring our improved levee is built on time and on budget (so far accomplished);
• Continuing discussion of land use (started);
• Developing a plan for the Recreation Center (started);
• Working with our interim city manager to find a new city manager (in process);
• Making sure our current staff are given the tools for success (continuing);
• Engaging with the public on meeting state mandated RHNA housing plans (in process);
• Working with the Foster City Chamber of Commerce to support local businesses (continuing); and
• Supporting the school district in opening Beach Park Elementary School (cheer!).
Some council work we do the public never sees and it is done under “closed session.” Closed sessions are imperative to the successful functioning of Foster City and advancing the strategic priorities we’ve set as a council. Closed session discussions are usually candid, spirited and can often be lengthy. In 2021, several closed session meetings have gone well into the wee hours of the morning. The most common purpose of a closed session is to avoid revealing confidential information that may prejudice the city’s legal or negotiating position. The sessions are subject to the Brown Act, the meetings are not recorded and we are not allowed to publicly speak on them.
The topics are disclosed on a public agenda along with the reason for why it is in closed session. Examples include “potential litigation,” “property or lease negotiation” and “labor negotiation.” This affords the public the ability to comment to us in advance of the closed session. But that can be difficult without the context we are provided privately. I encourage the public to read the minutes that are approved during the following public session. Subjects often come back repeatedly for direction and guidance.
The reason I wrote this today was because these closed sessions have been like a coming of age to me. Few ever see what we do in these meetings and on the campaign trail I was never privy to what was discussed. I want the public to understand why we sometimes meet in private. We don’t discuss the details so to protect our city’s interests. It is important for me that we respect and preserve the sanctity of that space.
Thank you all for reading this today. I look forward to returning to our levee soon, on time and on budget. Please get vaccinated, keep wearing your masks and stay safe. We are all in this together and we are succeeding.
Patrick Sullivan is a member of the Foster City Council.
