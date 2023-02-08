Editor's Note

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

Following the Jan. 23 mass shootings in Half Moon Bay and Oakland as well as countless other firearm tragedies across the nation, physicians in San Mateo County have come together to urge the surgeon general to commission a report on firearms violence with recommendations on how it can be decreased.

The San Mateo County Medical Association — representing more than 1,500 physicians — has concluded that the time is ripe to push for national level public health focus on this issue in the aftermath of these tragedies that have occurred here in Northern California. The principal objective of the medical profession is to render service to humanity and physicians have an oath to prevent death and suffering for our patients.

