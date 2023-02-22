Don’t you love conversations that start out with, “when I was your age … ?”
I often get questions about how I learned how to draw or paint or do this or that. I have distinct memories of my parents both in their own way showing me how to draw perspective, how to draw buildings, how to draw animals, plants and peoples faces and expressions. But, I also have endless memories as a child spending hours on the weekends and over every summer opening up pages of our treasured World Book Encyclopedia collection and trying to copy artist renderings of birds, scenes and, really, whatever color images I could get my hands on. Yes, this was in fact B.I.G.S. — Before Internet and Google Search.
As a child, we lived in Millbrae where we were walking distance from the Sawyer Camp Trail entrance. Taking a long stroll in the middle of the day — often by myself — was a place of refuge for me. I would often take the trail to pick up leaves and flowers so I could take them home and work on sketching them. These were some of the things that I got utterly lost in — where there was no such thing as time. It is in these moments where I would have the space to process information, ask questions unrelated to the tactics of my day, and contemplate answers. Would I be the person I am today if all those hours flipping through pages out of boredom and drawing at the foot of my bed were filled with a checklist of tasks that needed to get done? Emphatically, I believe the answer to be no.
When was the last time where you had no sense of time, and felt good about it?
Little did I know that today as an adult, nearly everything we do would be by the clock. The whimsy of living perpetually “off the clock” feels like it’s from another era; will my children be able to experience this way of life?
With all of the pressures being placed on getting kids to grow up faster, acquire more skills earlier, and, by the way, do it all at least the same pace as everyone else around you so you can pass some standardized tests, I am hoping to wedge into the conversation a little wish for all the kids in our community — let yourself be bored just a little bit. In fact, insist on it. There will be pressure from all sides for you to be more, do more. More. More. More. But as Henry David Thoreau once said, “It is not enough to be busy. So are the ants. The question is: What are we busy about?”
Parents — there’s no need to fill your children’s schedules with all of the things. Lack of structure can breed intense creativity. Ever since Hawkeye came out, our son has been obsessed with archery. Every day after school he’s been on the hunt for perfect sticks and branches at all the local parks he visits with his after-school program, only to bring them home sticking out of his backpack so he can see if this type of wood will bend to the perfect form, or if this branch thickness will be strong enough to withstand the pressure of pulling back an arrow. My 9-year-old is running design iterations and asking his friends to test out his creations. He’s letting nature be his maker space.
Boredom is a special tool that tests oneself to both push beyond what you know and instead consider what is possible. It’s a good thing, but us grown-ups need to get out of the way and create the space for boredom to exist.
Annie Tsai is chief operating officer at Interact and board president at San Mateo Foster City Education Foundation. She can be reached at president@smfcedfund.org.
