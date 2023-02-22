Annie Tsai

Annie Tsai

Don’t you love conversations that start out with, “when I was your age … ?”

I often get questions about how I learned how to draw or paint or do this or that. I have distinct memories of my parents both in their own way showing me how to draw perspective, how to draw buildings, how to draw animals, plants and peoples faces and expressions. But, I also have endless memories as a child spending hours on the weekends and over every summer opening up pages of our treasured World Book Encyclopedia collection and trying to copy artist renderings of birds, scenes and, really, whatever color images I could get my hands on. Yes, this was in fact B.I.G.S. — Before Internet and Google Search.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription