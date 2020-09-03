It’s summer and thousands of people have headed for the mountains, forests, beaches, lakes and parks for a respite from the chaos brought on by the pandemic and unseasonable heat. Many more will continue to do so in the fall. For those of us who love the outdoors and do our best to promote outdoor recreation as an alternative to indoor fun, it’s a good thing, right?
Yes and no.
The fact that more people than ever are experiencing nature is positive. Many of them are new to camping, picnicking, hiking, etc. Rather than flying to vacation destinations, they are visiting local parks, traveling to campgrounds in recreational vehicles, and driving by car to places where they can set up tents.
The problem is that many of these visitors are behaving badly to the detriment of parks, the wilderness, beaches and lakes. The results are overflowing trash cans, illegal campfires, little piles of toilet paper where no toilet paper should end up, disregard of virus safety mandates and conflicts involving visitors and rangers.
On a recent camping trip to the Eastern Sierras, my husband and I experienced the challenges that National Forest rangers face with surging crowds. There simply were not enough facilities or staff to handle the problems brought on by increased number of people, many of whom were first-time users, and perhaps, not familiar with what is expected of them. Signs pleaded for visitors to carry out their trash, to wear masks, and to maintain social distance.
San Mateo County parks, like those throughout the country, are experiencing increased use and some of the resulting problems, according to Michele Beasley, executive director of the San Mateo County Parks Foundation. She said that the number of visitors has doubled over the same summer period last year, and approximately 30% are new to county parks.
Park rangers are spending more time picking up litter including picnic items, masks and gloves, she said, and interceding when conflicts arise between park users (e.g. regular park users objecting to new visitors using what they perceive as their space). With some of the parks, bathrooms and parking lots are closed due to the pandemic. Thus, Beasley said, it is important to always have a plan B when you head for a San Mateo County park.
Overflowing trash is a major problem in all outdoor recreational spaces this year. Though most places provide trash cans, there simply aren’t enough to handle the overflow. The long held wilderness policy of “Pack it in, pack it out,” is a good guideline for those spending time in any outdoor recreational areas this year..
Whether you visit one of our more than 20 San Mateo County parks or travel to other outdoor destinations, here are guidelines to keep in mind:
1. Make a plan before embarking on an outdoor vacation;
2. Pack out whatever you pack in;
3. Abide by posted regulations;
4. Do not remove natural elements from outdoor locations;
5. Wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance;
6. Show appreciation for staff members working under challenging conditions;
7. Be grateful for the magnificent outdoor resources in the United States; and
8. Enjoy.
Georgi LaBerge is the vice chair of Sustainable San Mateo County; boardmember, CityTrees; and the former mayor of Redwood City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.