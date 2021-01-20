I want to thank the thousands of constituents who emailed and phoned to express their beliefs about the impeachment of President Trump.
As you likely know, I voted to impeach him for remaining a threat to our nation by inciting the violence of Jan. 6 and by demonstrating an ongoing hostility to constitutional democracy by continuing to deny the legitimacy of the election results. As 10 of my Republican colleagues made clear in their own comments, this was an attack on the U.S. Capitol orchestrated by the president. As the article of impeachment makes clear, Donald J. Trump intended to incite violence against the government of the United States.
Some who contacted my office insisted that impeachment is a political stunt or too little, too late since the president will soon be out of office. Others cautioned that we should not do anything to further divide our nation. However, it is important to note that nearly all who made their views known wanted the president impeached, convicted and barred from ever again holding office.
To those who recommended the balm of inaction in the face of constitutional insult, I must say that I have never witnessed a society that heals after trauma by denying the trauma or the truth of its past. In our daily lives, criminal and civil justice trials provide a forum for the truth to will out so that healing may begin. For the same reason, we have a constitutional process to remedy an attack on the Constitution by the president.
The trial of Donald J. Trump, 45th president of the United States, for conduct that gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government, will be difficult for all of us who love this nation. Nonetheless, it is essential for the truth to will out.
For months, the president said the election was either going to be stolen or actually was stolen. He regularly said that violence would erupt if authorities did not bend to his corrupt will and award him a second term. On the day of the attack, the president told the rioters they had to be “strong” and be willing to “fight” to protect his presidency. He said “you’ll never take back our country with weakness.” The president let his personal attorney call for “trial by combat” and had him call senators to slow the count.
Not only did the president not respond to the violence, he never called his vice president ever to see if he was okay in the midst of the attack. When he finally did speak, he called these domestic terrorists “very special” and told them “we love you.” Let’s be clear, they are criminals who murdered a police officer and defaced the world’s symbol of democracy.
The president was out to get a second term, even if it meant violence. A portion of the mob also sought to murder the vice president and speaker of the House, settling scores on behalf of their leader and instigator.
What kind of man does all this?
It’s simple, really: An insurrectionist, and thus a man who deserves impeachment, conviction and to be barred from ever again holding a position of public trust in the United States of America.
Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, represents District 14 in the U.S. House of Representatives.
