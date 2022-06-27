Longfellow Real Estate Partners recently submitted a commercial project proposal to develop an 84-acre site near Island Drive and Marine Parkway in Redwood City. Longfellow’s Redwood LIFE project is an ambitious plan that includes razing 20 one- and two-story office buildings that are not at full occupancy. Longfellow wants to replace those structures with 15 buildings, some towering 100 feet, next to an area of Redwood City reserved for several residential neighborhoods.
The first question has to be “why?” Short answer: corporate greed. This is not to say all commercial development is bad. However, the time and money already spent by Longfellow is designed to turn a profit at the expense of wrecking residential neighborhoods. Longfellow is a corporation registered in Delaware and represented by Registered Agent Solutions.
While it is not unusual for companies to file papers of incorporation in business-friendly Delaware, it is important to ask ... who is supplying the funding Longfellow needs to knock down a 1 million square foot technology park and replace it with 3.3 million square feet of office space and laboratories? CalSTRS may be contributing. Are there any foreign investors?
The project may take 20 years to complete. During that time, thousands of residents in nearby neighborhoods will suffer the effects of heavy traffic supporting project construction and the pounding of deep pile driving that will be audible all over Redwood Shores plus parts of Foster City and Belmont.
There are also environmental concerns. San Francisco’s Water Quality Board has identified 25 Bay Area landfills, including the Redwood LIFE site, as areas that pose a danger of leaking toxins into the surrounding environment due to sea level rise. The protective cap over the landfill could be damaged by construction of Longfellow’s 15 bigger and taller buildings. If that happens, toxins might be released close to nearby neighborhoods, and there is an elementary school only three-quarters of a mile to the east of the Redwood LIFE construction site.
Longfellow is trying to engender public and City Council support for its project with alluring features. The Project Narrative says Longfellow is “… exploring options to bring childcare to the Redwood LIFE campus.” The Burlingame Point commercial development project just up the road included plans for a childcare center. The childcare center did not materialize. Longfellow is proposing a 49,000-square-foot amenity center. This will be an amenity for employees not residents.
The amenity center will evolve into a tenant-oriented facility as only 1,400 square feet will be set aside for Redwood City residents to reserve space for events. That is 3% of the square footage currently proposed for the amenity center. Longfellow’s Project Narrative claims its Redwood LIFE campus will generate increased revenue for Redwood City.
Well, there is a supermarket, a handful of eateries and a couple of banks in Redwood Shores about a mile away. However, there are no major retailers, gas stations or businesses that would stock items needed by life science laboratories.
The nearly 7,000 employees that Longfellow predicts may work on its Redwood LIFE campus will not do their grocery shopping in Redwood Shores at the end of the workday, but their cars will be clogging Marine and Redwood Shores parkways as they make their way to Highway 101 for the commute home.
That brings the discussion back to “why?” There are two life science projects, one for 650,000 square feet and the other for 200,000 square feet, proposed for the property three-quarters of a mile to the west of the Redwood LIFE site. They are virtually across the street from the Oracle Corporation campus. How many life science projects does Redwood City need? The Redwood City Council should be pursuing affordable housing not 100-foot commercial buildings only hundreds of feet away from families living in several nearby and unique neighborhoods.
Longfellow is “committing to invest $85 million” for housing, and Longfellow believes “its investment could generate hundreds of affordable housing units over the development horizon for the Project … .” How many units and where? Does “over the development horizon” mean five, 10, 15 or more years from now?
This is not a case of residents in Redwood Shores saying, “Not In My Backyard,” but it is the nearly 1,000 Redwood Shores residents who have signed the https://www.stopredwoodlife.net petition saying, “Not In Anyone’s Backyard.”
Ray Fowler is a native Californian and 36-year resident of Redwood City. He retired as a naval aviator at the rank of captain and is a retired high school history teacher. He enjoys long distance motorcycle riding. Ray may be contacted at rayfowler@gmx.us.
