As I prepare for the end of the year and our City Council reorganization in San Mateo, I look back on this year in awe of the strength, resilience, and courage shown by our employees and residents.
It has been a year of unbelievable challenges. More than 4 million acres of wildfires, more than double any other year on record. We will not soon forget the dark days when smoke blocked out the sun and turned our fair city into a dystopian scene of the apocalypse. Our firefighters from San Mateo Consolidated and departments across the state stood shoulder to shoulder to fight the onslaught of fires with valor to save lives and homes. Brave heroes even during a pandemic.
We saw some of the businesses we love close temporarily and we saw some of them close for good. Whether it was the restaurant where we had our children’s birthday parties or our favorite watering hole, these businesses were entrenched into the tapestries of our lives. We will miss them dearly. Cities up and down the Peninsula have attempted to work with landlords and tenants, residential and commercial, to survive these scary and anxious months of shutdowns. Elected officials across the county stepped up to address our greatest challenges, in the face of critics from all sides, and addressing a pandemic with little data. I admire all the local leaders who inspired confidence during a time with much uncertainty, especially our County Manager Mike Callagy. Thank you Mike.
This year, we lost inspiring leaders like Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Congressman John Lewis, and titans of our San Mateo community — Tom Mohr, Art Lempert and Greg St. Clair to name a few, in addition to incredible community members up and down the county. These losses hurt even more than they normally would because we simply have not been able to grieve in anything resembling a normal way. Their memory reminds us of the many servant leaders throughout our community. This pandemic must end. “Fondly do we hope — fervently do we pray — that this mighty scourge … may speedily pass away.”
We cheered our health care workers at local hospitals on May the Fourth, but we must continue to carry them through this struggle. Their resilience will be a determining factor in our survival. We owe all of our essential workers — grocery workers, first responders, health care workers, teachers and more — a huge debt of gratitude. Don’t hesitate to thank them for their service; it’s free to you, but it’s worth a lot to them.
This year’s struggles have been a painful reminder of the deep disparities between parts of our community. Rich and poor, black and white, professionals and those who do physical labor. Billionaires have increased their wealth this year more than any time in recent history while unemployment is hitting record levels. The stock market is higher than it has ever been, yet the wealth gap between white America and black and brown America continues to grow.
It’s time for leadership to address social justice. It’s time for all of us to demand a recovery that eliminates disparities in health outcomes and supports our communities of color with opportunities — stable affordable housing, livable wages, health care and education. Every single one of these basic necessities is under threat. Until we commit to guarantee these basic necessities to every resident in every neighborhood, we are culpable in creating the disparities, and we must admit we are a part of the problem.
All of that said, there is much that gives me hope. I am inspired by the overwhelming number of people who voted in this past election. Democracy is not a spectator sport; it’s a full contact participatory sport. We will always have differences — sometimes bitter differences — but we must find common ground. The elements that sow division are bad actors who profit from and exploit conflict. We must overcome the temptation to give in to their rhetoric.
As President Lincoln said, “With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan — to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.” God bless San Mateo. I love her. It was my privilege to serve you as the mayor of San Mateo.
Joe Goethals is the mayor of San Mateo.
