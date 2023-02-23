A friend once sent me a quote from a Vietnamese monk: “Many of us have been running all our lives. Practice stopping.”
Several weeks ago, I was taking this adage to heart and stopped by my old high school — Hillsdale — in San Mateo. As I was walking around the campus, I passed a door, though closed, suddenly opened upon memories I hadn’t thought about in years. For a brief time in my life, I was a student who entered these doors every day and was taught by someone whose teachings felt like laws — laws that if I wanted to wake to a better version of myself, I knew I must obey.
As a senior, I took a civics course taught by Al Ladendorff. It was held inside that particular doorway — the school’s Little Theatre. I believe there were about a hundred students, larger than any other class at the school. Its very size was supposed to be an introduction to what college classes might be like.
Most students spoke disparagingly of the course and didn’t look forward to it. Perhaps it was because of its size or what most seniors considered its boring subject matter: how come there’s an Electoral College, why gerrymandering, how does a bill become a law?
And then, there was Mr. Ladendorff.
He loved civics and he believed it was his task not only to assist us in understanding how the contraption of representative government operated, but, also — and this was truly, I think, where his passion in teaching the course lived — that one day it would be our turn to help make the country all it might be; and his mission, before that turn arrived, was to open our eyes to what a government for the people and by the people truly meant.
He did this by not letting us hide.
Roaming about the Little Theatre’s stage with a perpetual half-smile on his face, he’d talk about Supreme Court justices being appointed for life, and then, he’d call out someone’s name, have them stand, and ask their opinion about what he had just said.
And he did not let anyone regain the comfort of his or her seat before voicing an opinion. “Don’t even think about it,” he’d say. He wanted us to take ourselves as seriously as he did. Democracy was about participation and, because we were democracy’s future, dangerous straits awaited us if we left this future solely in the hands of others.
“This country doesn’t run itself,” he was fond of saying, over and over.
One day he had me stand. He wanted me to speak about why the right to bear arms was in the Bill of Rights. What I said exactly is lost to the vapors of memory, however, I do remember the subject because it had to do with guns. When I was finished stating what I thought was something compelling and insightful — I was 18 and most everything I said I thought compelling and insightful — he turned to the rest of the class and asked who agreed with me. He told those people to stand. Sitting next to me was my best friend, and he was the only one who stood.
After class, Mr. Ladendorff came walking up the aisle and thanked me for helping him teach the class that day. I’m sure I just looked at him uncomprehendingly.
“That’s why we had a revolution. All the people — not just kings and queens — get to have an opinion,” he said. He kept looking at me, that half-smile on his face growing larger. “And then, of course, we have to share the same space with everyone we think is wrong.”
He wandered up the aisle and out the same door where now, decades latter, I was standing.
I read recently our democracy is predicated on faith — not a religious faith, but one that believes in the fundamental legitimacy of our political institutions and the decisions they execute. We live in a time, though, when many citizens have seemingly lost this faith. The effects of this lost belief on the body politic can be hard to measure; but I know it’s certainly not simply about winning or losing elections. Rather, it speaks to the tenuous regard many of us now hold, not only for our civic institutions and their importance but, also, for one another.
I perhaps saw Mr. Ladendorff only once or twice after high school. Yet, I am stopping these days, and in these days of stopping and thinking about the idea of America — and the revolutionary gift of democracy bestowed upon us — he and his class reappear within me in all their ever-present wisdom.
Mike Nagler is a member of the Burlingame Library Board.
